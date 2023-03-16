Australian entrepreneur launches business to make school uniforms for kids in Timor-Leste out of plastic drink bottles

Branditall Innovative Reclaimed Plastic School Wear Branditall Range of School Uniform Wear Made From Reclaimed Plastic Bottles Australian Entrepreneur and Founder of Branditall - Tammy Kassiou

Plastic is one of the most destructive problems our planet is facing and Timor-Leste is not immune to the issues. The circular economy will assist greatly.

Branditall will support the build of a strong circular economy in Timor-Leste that not only helps to grow economic prosperity but also saves the planet. Plastic waste can be reused in positive ways.” — Tammy Kassiou, founder and CEO, Branditall