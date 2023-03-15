Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Wednesday, March 15, 2023
OTTAWA, ON, March 14, 2023 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Bonavista-Burin-Trinity, Newfoundland and Labrador
11:00 a.m.
The Prime Minister and the Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador, Andrew Furey, will meet with parents to discuss the importance of affordable, high-quality child care. The Minister of Labour, Seamus O'Regan Jr., and the Minister of Rural Economic Development, Gudie Hutchings, will also be in attendance.
Note for media:
11:15 a.m.
The Prime Minister will make a child care announcement with the Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador, Andrew Furey. A joint media availability will follow. The Minister of Labour, Seamus O'Regan Jr., and the Minister of Rural Economic Development, Gudie Hutchings, will also be in attendance.
Notes for media:
2:00 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will participate in a town hall with members of the local business community, hosted by the Clarenville Chamber of Commerce. The Minister of Labour, Seamus O'Regan Jr., will also be in attendance.
Notes for media:
