Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Wednesday, March 15, 2023

11:00 a.m. The Prime Minister and the Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador, Andrew Furey, will meet with parents to discuss the importance of affordable, high-quality child care. The Minister of Labour, Seamus O'Regan Jr., and the Minister of Rural Economic Development, Gudie Hutchings, will also be in attendance.









11:15 a.m. The Prime Minister will make a child care announcement with the Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador, Andrew Furey. A joint media availability will follow. The Minister of Labour, Seamus O'Regan Jr., and the Minister of Rural Economic Development, Gudie Hutchings, will also be in attendance.









2:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will participate in a town hall with members of the local business community, hosted by the Clarenville Chamber of Commerce. The Minister of Labour, Seamus O'Regan Jr., will also be in attendance.









