Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,680 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 384,647 in the last 365 days.

Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Wednesday, March 15, 2023

OTTAWA, ON, March 14, 2023 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Bonavista-Burin-Trinity, Newfoundland and Labrador

11:00 a.m.

The Prime Minister and the Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador, Andrew Furey, will meet with parents to discuss the importance of affordable, high-quality child care. The Minister of Labour, Seamus O'Regan Jr., and the Minister of Rural Economic Development, Gudie Hutchings, will also be in attendance.



Note for media:



11:15 a.m.

The Prime Minister will make a child care announcement with the Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador, Andrew Furey. A joint media availability will follow. The Minister of Labour, Seamus O'Regan Jr., and the Minister of Rural Economic Development, Gudie Hutchings, will also be in attendance.



Notes for media:

  • Open coverage
  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 10:30 a.m.
  • Media interested in participating can contact media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca for details.


2:00 p.m.

The Prime Minister will participate in a town hall with members of the local business community, hosted by the Clarenville Chamber of Commerce. The Minister of Labour, Seamus O'Regan Jr., will also be in attendance.



Notes for media:

  • Open coverage
  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 1:15 p.m.
  • Media interested in participating can contact media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca for details.


This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/14/c6512.html

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more