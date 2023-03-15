MEDIA RELEASE: CHINA MEDICAL TEAM VISITED CHILDREN OF HOPE

SAMOA, March 15 - The China Medical Team, led by Dr. Zheng and comprised of eight members with different specialties, recently visited the Campus of Hope to provide free medical services to children who are under the care of the Samoa Victim Support Group.

During their visit, the team performed medical assessments which included checking the children’s ears, hearts, throats, blood pressure, and blood sugar levels. These assessments were conducted to evaluate the children’s overall health status and identify any potential medical issues.

The visit was part of the China Medical Team’s ongoing medical assistance to communities in need. The team was particularly pleased to offer their services to the women and children survivors of violence, hoping that the clinics help with their general health wellbeing.

Siliniu Lina Chang, President of SVSG, expressed her appreciation for the Chinese Medical Team’s generosity and expertise. “We are grateful for the China Medical Team’s willingness to offer their medical services to the children under our care. Their visit has made a real difference in assessing the health wellbing of the children, and we are thankful for their support.”

The medical assessments provided by the China Medical Team were crucial in identifying any potential health issues and providing appropriate care and treatment as needed. The visit was a great help to SVSG and its efforts to support the children under its care.