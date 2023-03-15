ACAMS Launches Scholarship Program for Korean Professionals Seeking Anti-Money Laundering Training

CAMS Scholarship recipients will train on strategies to identify, trace, and report criminal activity threatening financial institutions across the globe

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its efforts to support the fight against financial crime throughout the Asia Pacific region, ACAMS is launching a new scholarship program for South Korean compliance professionals seeking to become Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists (CAMS). Under the initiative, ACAMS will award the CAMS Scholarship to 10 Korean compliance practitioners in the anti-financial crime (AFC) space, granting them a one-year membership to the association and a full waiver of all fees for the CAMS exam package.



As part of the program, scholarship winners will train on a broad array of skills and strategies to detect, track, and report illicit financial activity, including global best practices on the effective implementation of anti-money laundering (AML) and counterterrorism financing (CTF) policies and procedures, risk-mitigation controls, and suspicious transaction reporting. Widely recognized as the global standard for AML/CTF credentials, the CAMS program helps to shield financial institutions around the world from criminal exploitation, regulatory fines, and reputational harm.

“This scholarship is a reflection not only of our mission to fight illicit finance around the globe, but also of our commitment to the talented professionals in Korea’s dynamic anti-financial crime sector,” said ACAMS CEO Scott Liles. “As South Korea’s financial markets continues to grow, it’s critical that compliance professionals are prepared to meet evolving regulatory expectations and face emerging criminal threats.”

“For compliance practitioners, CAMS is pathway to becoming part a global community of dedicated men and women around the world who are applying their knowledge and skills to protect the private sector and save lives,” said ACAMS Advisory Board Member Jean Chung who is also Managing Director, Asia Head over Conduct, Financial Crime and Compliance Advisory for Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking at Standard Chartered Bank. “This is a credential that will open doors for professional development throughout a recipient’s career.”

The initiative is the third of its kind for ACAMS following the launch in 2021 of the CAFCA Scholarship and CCAS Scholarship in 2022. The CCAS Scholarship attracted entries from AFC professionals from over 100 countries around the world.

Applicants can apply for the CAMS Scholarship through 11:59 pm GMT April 28, 2023. Winners will be announced in June.

Find out more about the scholarship’s criteria and application process here:

https://www.acams.org/cams-scholarship

