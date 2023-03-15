HIEMA NEWS RELEASE: What’s That Sound? Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency to Test Six New or Updated Sirens across O‘ahu This Week

The Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA) will be testing new or upgraded warning sirens this week at six locations on O‘ahu. The tests will sound various alert tones which will be audible in the surrounding area, but there is no hazard and members of the public need not take any action.

There are more than 400 sirens in Hawaii’s All-Hazard Statewide Outdoor Warning System, which is used to alert the public to take immediate action to protect themselves from a hazard such as a tsunami or hurricane. The equipment being tested this week include new siren locations, relocations of existing sirens, and upgraded equipment.

“Siren modernization work helps keep Hawaii’s alert and warning system ready for all the hazards that our State faces, so we are grateful to the Legislature for supporting the effort,” said HI-EMA Administrator James DS. Barros. “These tests help ensure that the new gear is working correctly as part of the statewide network.”

Equipment tests are scheduled for Thursday, March 16, through Friday, March 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The tests will be in the Wai‘anae, Nu‘uanu-Punchbowl , Hawaii Kai, and Kāne‘ohe areas of the City and County of Honolulu.

The specific locations of the sirens to be tested are:

Wai‘anae High School, Wai‘anae

Booth District Park, Nu‘uanu-Punchbowl

Maunalua Bay Beach Park, Hawaii Kai

Keapuka Neighborhood, K ā ne‘ohe

Kapunahala Elementary School, Kāne‘ohe

Laenani Beach Park, Kāne‘ohe

Testing at each site usually takes 30-60 minutes. People within a mile of the site being tested will hear short bursts of various siren tones (steady tone, high-low, tamper warning, etc.). No action is required if you hear a warning siren test.

State and local government officials have been informed that these tests are scheduled, and social media messages will include reminders on the day of the testing.

# # #

Contact:

Adam Weintraub

Communication Director

[email protected]

808-620-5417