Berlin Barracks / False Alarms and Violation of Conditions
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A3000389
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tylor Rancourt
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 1/29/2023
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 2, Marshfield
VIOLATION: False Alarms, Violation Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Anthony Russell
AGE: 47
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received more than a dozen 911 calls of false reports and alarms from a male identified as Anthony Russell, 47 of Marshfield, VT. Investigation determined Russell was also in violation of court ordered conditions of release. Russell was issued a citation to appear in Washington Superior Court - Criminal Division for a later date.
COURT ACTION: (X)Y N
COURT DATE/TIME: 3/30/2023 0830 hours
COURT: Washington Superior Court-Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
