Berlin Barracks / False Alarms and Violation of Conditions

CASE#: 23A3000389

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tylor Rancourt

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 1/29/2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 2, Marshfield

VIOLATION: False Alarms, Violation Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Anthony Russell

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received more than a dozen 911 calls of false reports and alarms from a male identified as Anthony Russell, 47 of Marshfield, VT. Investigation determined Russell was also in violation of court ordered conditions of release. Russell was issued a citation to appear in Washington Superior Court - Criminal Division for a later date.

COURT ACTION: (X)Y N

COURT DATE/TIME: 3/30/2023 0830 hours

COURT: Washington Superior Court-Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

