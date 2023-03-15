Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,681 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 384,582 in the last 365 days.

Berlin Barracks / False Alarms and Violation of Conditions

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A3000389

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tylor Rancourt                             

STATION: Berlin Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 1/29/2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 2, Marshfield

VIOLATION: False Alarms, Violation Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Anthony Russell                                              

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received more than a dozen 911 calls of false reports and alarms from a male identified as Anthony Russell, 47 of Marshfield, VT.  Investigation determined Russell was also in violation of court ordered conditions of release. Russell was issued a citation to appear in Washington Superior Court - Criminal Division for a later date.

 

 

COURT ACTION: (X)Y N

COURT DATE/TIME: 3/30/2023 0830 hours           

COURT: Washington Superior Court-Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Tylor Rancourt

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

578 Paine Turnpike N

Berlin, VT 05602

 

Office: 802-229-9191

Cell: 802-760-0545

 

You just read:

Berlin Barracks / False Alarms and Violation of Conditions

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more