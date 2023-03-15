Cult Creative & Mitoworld Collaborates to Launch MIRIP, the First Metaverse Exhibition for SEA's Creative Industry
Cult Creative, Southeast Asia's career discovery and networking platform, has teamed up with Mitoworld, a revolutionary no-code metaverse building platform by Virtualtech Frontier (VTF), a leading Metaverse and Virtual Spaces development company that is funded by Blockchain Founders Fund (BFF) and 500 Global's Southeast Asia, to launch its first metaverse exhibition, MIRIP: CURATING BEYOND BORDERS. The three-part virtual event series will gather some of Southeast Asia's most creative talents to discuss what it takes to grow the creative economy.
— Jason Low, Founder and CEO of Virtualtech Frontier (VTF).
As a leading platform for Southeast Asia's creative workforce, Cult Creative aims to provide a platform to participate in an open discussion on amplifying and supporting the creative industry's inclusive growth. MIRIP 01, in celebration of International Women's Day 2023, will explore how disruption can empower women through creativity. The event, happening on March 18, will showcase diverse art and design work in a range of formats by selected Malaysian and Indonesian women creatives in an immersive virtual exhibition, as well as feature a cross-border panel discussion with three respected creative leaders: Irvine Prisilia, Co-founder and Executive Creative Director at TJT Creative Lab in Bangkok and Jakarta, Kexin Khor, Co-founder and Creative Director at Lucid in Singapore and Michelle Francis, Creative Director of C27 in Malaysia.
"We aim to provide a unique metaverse exhibition that fosters cross-border collaboration and encourages creatives to expand their skillsets, ultimately helping to drive the growth of the creative economy in the region. We believe working together can spearhead the creative economy revolution and take the industry to greater heights," said Shermaine Wong, Co-founder and CEO of Cult Creative. Cult Creative is supported by Virtual Tech Frontier to bring the unique experience of Mitoworld, a metaverse virtual world, to design the first cross-border virtual exhibition in Southeast Asia for MIRIP.
This exciting collaboration will enable the platform to offer an immersive experience to showcase the best of the region's creative talent. MIRIP promises to be a unique and exciting event for the creative industry, and Cult Creative is proud to play a role in its success. The platform encourages creatives from across the region to participate and engage in the discussion, hoping to foster a more robust community that inspires and empowers the next generation of creative professionals.
“We are thrilled to partner up with Cult Creative to launch MIRIP and bring together some of the most talented creatives from Southeast Asia through Mitoworld," said Jason Low, Founder and CEO of Virtualtech Frontier (VTF). The MIRIP metaverse exhibition aims to be an inclusive space that transports the work of creatives across borders in an engaging and truly unique experience. "We look forward to creating a welcoming environment for all users, regardless of their background or identity, and promoting diversity and inclusion in the metaverse."
MIRIP: Curating Beyond Borders experience is free for everyone and is accessible through a unique website that transports attendees into a borderless creative space, allowing for a fully inclusive creative economy. With this event, Cult Creative hopes to inspire the creative industry to break down borders and expand into new markets, guiding creatives toward becoming multidisciplinary in their craft.
For more information on the event and how to participate, please visit https://bit.ly/MIRIP01byCC.
About Cult Creative
Cult Creative is a career discovery and networking platform for Southeast Asia's creative workforce. The platform aims to close Southeast Asia's talent gap by redefining the talent acquisition culture while enabling creatives to experience flexibility, expression, and financial freedom. Cult Creative app is available on Android and iOS. To keep up with the latest news from Cult Creative, visit https://www.cultcreative.asia/ and check out the socials on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.
About Mitoworld
Mitoworld is a revolutionary no-code metaverse SaaS platform allowing users to create a metaverse within 5 minutes quickly. It is easy to use, customise, deploy, and share. Powered by Virtualtech Frontier and backed by 500 Global and Blockchain Founders Fund, Mitoworld's platform is set out to become the go-to solution for brands and communities to explore exciting methods of brand expression in the metaverse.
