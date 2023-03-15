Industrial Boilers Global Market Report 2023: Focus on Sustainability and Energy Efficiency Drive Boiler Replacement Initiatives across the World

DUBLIN, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Boilers: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Industrial Boilers Market to Reach $25.8 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Industrial Boilers estimated at US$15.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$25.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Fire-Tube, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.2% CAGR and reach US$16.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Water-Tube segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.1% CAGR

The Industrial Boilers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 4.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Industrial Boilers: Reliable, Efficient, and Providing an Incredible Level of Performance Possibilities

Major Industrial Boiler Trends Summarized

Recent Market Activity

Global Market Outlook

While Fiscal Cliff Concerns Recede to Background, Improving Economy Bodes Well for Market Adoption

Industrial Boilers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Prominence of Smart Boilers with Reduced Emissions, Decreased Maintenance Costs, and Improved Reliability Drives Healthy Market Growth

Novel Smart Technology to Monitor Boiler Water Level

Smart Way to Achieve Boiler Efficiency in Fruit/Vegetable Processing Plants

Focus on Sustainability and Energy Efficiency Drive Boiler Replacement Initiatives across the World

Retrofitting Existing Boilers with Advanced Components

Migrating towards Liquid Wood

Limiting NOx Emissions

Using Fully Metered or Parallel Positioning Systems

O2 Trim System and Variable Frequency Fan Drive (VFD)

Benefits of Fully Metered or Parallel Positioning Systems

Improving Iron and Steel Production Drives Demand for Industrial Boilers

Growing Construction Activity Worldwide Boost Prospects for Boilers in Building Materials Production

Stability in Global Manufacturing PMI Signals Growth Opportunities

Safety Attribute of Water Tube Boilers Drive Higher Adoption than Conventional Fire Tube Boilers

Increasing Global Investments on Oil & Gas Infrastructure Provides the Perfect Platform for Market Expansion

Superior Attributes of Circulating Fluidized Bed (CFB) Boilers over Pulverized Coal (PC) Technology Drive Demand

Benefits of CFB Boiler Technology

CFB Technology's Place in the Global Renewables Landscape

CFB Option Provides Optimal Value

Asia-Pacific : The CFB Boiler Market with the Highest Growth Potential

: The CFB Boiler Market with the Highest Growth Potential Spearheaded by China , Waste Heat Boilers Make a Strong Comeback

, Waste Heat Boilers Make a Strong Comeback Energy Efficiency Remain Major Cost Driver for Industrial Boilers

Fuel Diversification Trend to Strongly Influence Industrial Boiler Market

Developing Countries: Primary Drivers of Growth

Migration from Coal to Natural Gas Fuel Presents Numerous Challenges

Multi-Fuel Boilers Become a Necessity for Optimizing Power Consumption

Multi-fuel Operation Poses Challenges for Boiler Operators

Heating Equipment in Key High Growth

Application Industries

Chemical Industry

Food Industry

Breweries & Distilleries

Paper & Pulp Industry

Laundries

Sewer Pipe Rehabilitation

Pharmaceuticals

Fertilizers

Textiles

Technology Advancements Enhance Boiler Energy Efficiency

Condens 7000 F: Innovative Simplification of Commercial Boiler Installations

New Innovative Boilers with On-Demand Technology and QSX Program

Innovative Digital Efficiency Assistant for Steam Boilers

New Boiler Technologies from Bosch

Connectivity and Control

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

