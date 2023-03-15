Aerosol Market Size Growing at 5.1% CAGR, Set to Reach USD 135.5 Billion By 2032

BEIJING, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Aerosol Market Size collected USD 78.2 Billion in 2022 and is set to achieve a market size of USD 135.5 Billion in 2032 growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2032.



Aerosol Market Research Report Highlights and Statistics:

The Global Aerosol Market Size in 2022 stood at USD 78.2 Billion and is set to reach USD 135.5 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.1%

The personal care industry is one of the largest users of aerosol products along with the food and beverage industry.

Europe is the largest consumer of aerosol products, followed by North America and Asia Pacific. The Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing region worldwide.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the aerosol market, with an increased demand for disinfectant sprays and sanitizers. The pandemic has also led to a greater awareness of hygiene, resulting in an increased demand for personal care and household aerosols.

Aerosol Market Report Coverage:

Market Aerosol Market Aerosol Market Size 2022 USD 78.2 Billion Aerosol Market Forecast 2032 USD 135.5 Billion Aerosol Market CAGR During 2023 - 2032 5.1% Aerosol Market Analysis Period 2020 - 2032 Aerosol Market Base Year 2022 Aerosol Market Forecast Data 2023 - 2032 Segments Covered By Material, By Type, By Application, And By Geography Aerosol Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Henkel AG & Co., Reckitt Benckiser, Crabtree & Evelyn, Thymes LLC, S.C. Johnson, Unilever, Proctor & Gamble, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Honeywell International Inc., The Chemours Company, Arkema Group and Akzo Nobel N.V. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Aerosol Market Overview:

The aerosol market is a thriving industry that provides a wide range of products across multiple sectors. Aerosols are widely used in personal care, household, healthcare, food and beverage, automotive, and industrial applications. The term aerosol refers to a suspension of tiny particles or liquid droplets in a gas. This gas can be air, nitrogen, or another propellant.

In the personal care industry, aerosols are used in hair care, skincare, and body care products such as hairsprays, deodorants, and sunscreen sprays. In the household sector, aerosols are used for air fresheners, insect repellents, and cleaning products. In the food and beverage industry, aerosols are used for whipped cream, cooking spray, and carbonated drinks.

The healthcare industry uses aerosols for medical sprays, inhalers, and other pharmaceutical products. In the automotive industry, aerosols are used for paint and coating applications, while in the industrial sector, they are used for lubricants, adhesives, and other maintenance products.

In recent years, the aerosol market has witnessed a shift towards eco-friendly and sustainable packaging, with manufacturers developing aerosols that use compressed air or nitrogen instead of traditional propellants. These new technologies reduce the environmental impact of aerosols and meet the growing demand for eco-friendly packaging.

Trends in the Aerosol Market:

Growing demand for aerosol dispensing systems that offer convenience, ease-of-use, and improved hygiene features.

Increased focus on developing eco-friendly and sustainable packaging solutions that reduce the environmental impact of aerosol products.

The use of advanced technologies such as microencapsulation and nanoemulsions to enhance the performance of aerosol products.

A shift towards using compressed air or nitrogen as propellants instead of traditional hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) propellants.

Increased use of aseptic packaging for aerosol products, especially in the food and beverage industry.

The adoption of digital printing technology to produce high-quality graphics on aerosol cans, making them more visually appealing.

The use of antimicrobial coatings on aerosol cans to prevent the growth of bacteria and other microorganisms.



Aerosol Market Dynamics:

The food and beverage industry is increasing its use of aerosol packaging for products such as whipped cream, cooking spray, and carbonated drinks.

The healthcare industry is using aerosol products for pharmaceuticals, medical sprays, and inhalers.

The automotive and industrial sectors are adopting aerosol packaging for lubricants, adhesives, and other maintenance products.

The introduction of new and innovative products such as dry shampoos and body powders is driving the growth of the aerosol market.

The use of aerosol products for niche markets such as pet care, sports equipment, and industrial applications is expanding the market.

Increased use of biodegradable and compostable materials for aerosol packaging to reduce waste and improve sustainability.

Growth Hampering Factors in the Market for Aerosol:

Environmental concerns over the use of traditional propellants such as hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) can lead to increased regulation and higher costs for aerosol manufacturers.

Concerns over the safety of aerosol products can lead to decreased consumer confidence and demand.

The availability of alternative packaging solutions, such as pumps and sprays, can reduce the demand for aerosol products.

The increasing availability of private-label aerosol products can reduce the demand for branded aerosol products.

Supply chain disruptions and raw material shortages can lead to production delays and increased costs for aerosol manufacturers.

The use of aerosol products in industries such as personal care and household cleaning can be impacted by changing consumer trends and preferences.

Market Segmentation:

By Type of Material

By Type

By Application Type

Personal Care Hair Mousse Deodorants Shaving Mousse or Foam Hair Spray Suncare Other

Household Disinfectants Air Fresheners Insecticides Furniture & Wax Polishes Surface care Plant Protection Other

Automotive and Industrial Greases Cleaners Spray Oil Lubricants

Food Oils Edible Mousse Whipped Cream Sprayable Flavors

Paints Industrial Consumer

Medical Topical Application Inhaler

Others

Aerosol Market Overview by Region:

The European region's Aerosol market share is the highest globally, with Germany, France, and the UK being major consumers of aerosol products in the region. The market is driven by the personal care industry, which is the largest user of aerosol products in Europe, with applications in products such as deodorants, hair sprays, and body sprays. The healthcare industry is another growing market for aerosol products in Europe, with applications in medical sprays, inhalers, and wound care products. The increasing focus on sustainability is driving the adoption of eco-friendly and biodegradable aerosol packaging solutions in Europe.

The Asia-Pacific region's Aerosol Market share is also huge and is growing at the fastest rate, driven by the increasing demand for personal care and household products in the region. The market is dominated by China and India, which are the largest consumers of aerosol products in the region. The personal care industry is the largest user of aerosol products in Asia Pacific, with applications in products such as deodorants, hair sprays, and body sprays. The household cleaning industry is another growing market for aerosol products in Asia Pacific, with applications in products such as air fresheners and insecticides. The growing middle class in the region and increasing disposable income are driving the demand for premium aerosol products.

The North American region is another key market for Aerosol, with the United States being the largest consumer of aerosol products in the region. The market is driven by the personal care industry, which is a major user of aerosol products, with applications in products such as hair sprays, deodorants, and body sprays. The food and beverage industry is another major user of aerosol products, with applications in products such as whipped cream, cooking sprays, and carbonated beverages. The healthcare industry is also a growing market for aerosol products, with applications in pharmaceuticals, medical sprays, and inhalers. In recent years, there has been an increasing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable aerosol packaging solutions in North America.

The South American and MEA regions have a smaller Aerosol market share, however it is expected to grow at a good rate.

Aerosol Market Key Players:

Procter & Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser, Unilever, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, SC Johnson & Son, Inc., The Clorox Company, AkzoNobel N.V., S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Diversified CPC International, Coster Tecnologie Speciali S.p.A., Crown Holdings, Inc., AptarGroup, Inc., Lindal Group Holding GmbH, Precision Valve Corporation, Exal Corporation, Shanghai Sunhome Industrial Company, Shanghai Golden Aerosol Co. Ltd., Nampak Ltd. and Aero-Pack Industries Inc.

