Artificial Lift Market Projected to Grow at a 5.63% CAGR by 2030 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), " Artificial Lift Market Research Report Information by Type, Mechanism, Application and Region - Forecast till 2030", The Artificial Lift Industry is anticipated to expand significantly between 2022 and 2030, with a CAGR of 5.63%.

Artificial Lift Market Overview

Artificial lift is a technique used to lower bottom hole pressure (BHP) on the development and so boost the well's production rate. To lower the running pressure at the pump intake, a positive-displacement downhole pump, such as a contemporary progressive cavity pump (PCP), can be utilised. The same can be done with a downhole centrifugal pump, which could be a component of an electronic submersible pump (ESP) system. Gas lift, which lowers the fluid in the tubes' thickness by increasing the gas to lift, results in a lower bottom hole moving pressure and a higher flow rate.

The artificial lift can increase the flow from a well such that it generates at a faster rate or generate flow from a well where none is already occurring. Some gas wells benefit from an artificial lift to remove liquids from the formation so gas may move at a higher rate, and many oil wells will be helpful for the need of artificial lift at some point in the life of the field.

The following list includes some of the key players in the artificial lift market.

National Oil Well Varco Inc. (US)

Weatherford (US)

OILSERV (UAE)

JJ Tech (US)

Flotek Industries Inc. (US)

Schlumberger (US)

Haliburton (US)

Dover Corporation (US)

AccessESP (US)

Novomet (Russia)

GE Oil and Gas (US)

John Crane Group (US)

Baker Hughes Company (US)

Apergy (US)

Borets International (Russia)

Among others.



The artificial lift business is expanding as a result of rising population and urbanisation, rising energy demand, and industrialization. As a result, it is anticipated that the artificial lift market value would rise in the years to come.

In essence, artificial lift is a useful technique for raising pressure in oil wells. As a result, they are employed in both new and established oil wells to lift the oil to the surface. Artificial lifts also increase productivity and ROI by lowering lifting expenses.

As a result, the artificial lift can also generate and improve well flow at a faster rate. In order to remove liquids from the formation, they are also utilised in gas wells. As a result, it facilitates faster gas movement. In the upcoming years, it is anticipated that the Middle East and Africa would offer major Artificial Lift Market Possibilities.

Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size by 2030 2030: Significant Value CAGR during 2022-2030 5.63% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Mechanism, Application Key Market Opportunities Growing faster with the market share Key Market Drivers Rising shale gas production Growing heavy oil production Presence of large number of oil & gas reserves



The output of heavy oil and shale gas is increasing, among other factors. As a result, the market is anticipated to experience rapid expansion over the forecast period. The abundance of numerous gas and oil reservoirs will further fuel the artificial lift industry in the years to come.

Yet, a number of restrictions are still considered to be a hindrance to global market revenue. So, it is anticipated that the lack of major skilled individuals will impede market expansion over the examined projected period. Moreover, oil prices that are stagnant might have a detrimental impact on market expansion.

Also, a lot of gas and oil wells use the artificial system. As a result, they aid in boosting productivity and cutting down on overhead expenses.

For this reason, a number of businesses use artificial lifts to boost their return on investments. Also, several new opportunities in the artificial lift industry are anticipated to arise from other forms of artificial lifts, including gas lifts, cavity pumps, etc.

The change in oil prices, however, can be a difficult element for the expansion of the artificial lift market. The pandemic has also had a significant impact on market expansion, which is anticipated to happen gradually. Hence, big companies are also giving the market the important boost it needs.

The market is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.63%. As a result, according to the Artificial Lift Market Prediction, it will grow significantly in market value over the coming years.

Other than the US, other nations that produce oil include Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Venezuela, Brazil, and Russia. Yet, there are many oil reservoirs in the Middle East and Africa region.

Also, it is anticipated that the Artificial Lift Market Trends would be strengthened by the redevelopment of a number of mature oilfields in important countries. Furthermore, the value chain is anticipated to be strengthened by recent offshore gas and oil finds in a number of nations.



Overview of the Artificial Lift Market Section

Several market segments, including Mechanism, Application, Type, and Region, have been created. The market is split into four categories according on type: PCP, ESP, Gas Lift, and Others. The other sub-segment includes plunger lift and hydraulic pumping. It is anticipated that the rod-lift market will predominate the market.

The Artificial Lift Industry is divided into Offshore and Onshore based on Application. However, it is predicted that during the forecast period, the offshore category will develop at the fastest CAGR.

Lastly, the Artificial Lift Industry is divided into two categories: Gas Assisted and Pump Assisted. Also, the expansion of the pump assisted market segment is predicted as a result of rising investments.

The Artificial Lift Industry is separated into five regions based on geography: Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The North American area is predicted to have the largest share of the artificial lift market over the examined forecast period, per the Artificial Lift Market Analysis.

A favourable element for large growth is the high shale gas output, which is concentrated primarily in the US.

In addition, the Middle East and Africa are anticipated to experience profitable CAGR growth over the following years. Hence, one of the key elements contributing to the large expansion is the widespread existence of numerous mature oil fields.



The artificial lift market is fragmented, with a number of well-known global key competitors. These important players use a variety of strategies to expand their clientele and product offerings.

