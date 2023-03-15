INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Lumen Technologies, Inc. ("Lumen" or the "Company") LUMN common stock between September 14, 2020 and February 7, 2023, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Lumen investors have until May 2, 2023 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On February 9, 2022, during the Company's fourth quarter 2021 conference call, Lumen claimed that stressed supply chains had a negative effect on the Company's operations, including operations related to Quantum Fiber. On this news, Lumen's stock price fell $1.99, or 15.5%, to close at $10.83 per share on February 10, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on November 2, 2022, during the Company's third quarter 2022 conference call, Lumen disclosed Quantum Fiber build delays, expressing that it was "not yet where [the Company] want[s] it to be" and that it has "much more to do." On this news, Lumen's stock price fell $1.25, or 17.7%, to close at $5.80 per share on November 3, 2022.

Then, on February 7, 2023, on a conference call to discuss the Company's full year 2022 financial results, Lumen admitted that it had pressed "more of a stop button than a pause button" regarding the Quantum Fiber network while it reevaluated its strategic priorities. On this news, Lumen's stock price fell $1.04, or 20.8%, to close at $3.95 per share on February 8, 2023, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) various headwinds were impeding the Company's ability to invest in and grow its Quantum Fiber brand; (2) Lumen's Quantum Fiber business was not progressing as was represented to the investing public; (3) Lumen's management was reassessing its strategic priorities and had placed a hold on the plans to quickly scale up the Quantum Fiber brand; (4) as a result of Lumen's decision to delay expansion of Quantum Fiber, the Company's results and metrics were negatively impacted and the scaling up of Quantum Fiber would not occur until, at the earliest, the end of 2023; and (5) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

