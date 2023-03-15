The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (HBNC) on Behalf of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. ("Horizon" or the "Company") HBNC on behalf of investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On March 10, 2023, Horizon disclosed that it would be unable to timely file its annual report on time and discovered material weaknesses in its internal controls. The Company specified that the weaknesses included accounting revisions of previously issued financial statements and a calculation error in the Company's public float.

On this news, Horizon's stock price fell $1.43, or 11%, to close at $11.62 per share on March 13, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Horizon securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230314006065/en/