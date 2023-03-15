The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Signature Bank (SBNY) on Behalf of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Signature Bank ("Signature Bank" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SBNY; SBNYP) on behalf of investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 12, 2023, the New York Department of Financial Services ("DFS") announced that it had taken possession of Signature Bank to protect depositors pursuant to Section 606 of New York Banking Law. Trading in the Company's shares were halted and remain halted, thereby injuring investors.

