The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of First Republic Bank (FRC) on Behalf of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of First Republic Bank ("First Republic" or the "Company") FRC on behalf of investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 13, 2023, First Republic led a decline in bank shares over concerns that it may not have sufficient liquidity, even after securing emergency funding from other institutions. Raymond James downgraded the stock, stating that, "[d]espite the added liquidity sources, we believe deposit balances will remain under pressure in the immediate near term."

On this news, First Republic's stock price fell $50.55, or 61.8%, to close at $31.21 per share on March 13, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

