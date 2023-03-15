Textile Fibers Global Market Report 2023: Polyester Fibers Find Improved Demand in Carpet industry

DUBLIN, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Textile Fibers: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Textile Fibers estimated at US$41.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$66.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.7% CAGR

The Textile Fibers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$14.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 4.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.

