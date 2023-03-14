Submit Release
AB103 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Health, Aging and Long-Term Care - 2023-03-14

WISCONSIN, March 14 - An Act to amend 40.51 (8), 40.51 (8m), 66.0137 (4), 120.13 (2) (g), 185.983 (1) (intro.) and 609.83; and to create 632.862 of the statutes; Relating to: application of prescription drug payments to health insurance cost-sharing requirements.

Status: A - Health, Aging and Long-Term Care

