AB106 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Workforce Development and Economic Opportunities - 2023-03-14

WISCONSIN, March 14 - An Act to create 20.235 (1) (kg), 20.292 (1) (fc), 20.505 (8) (hm) 13t., 38.04 (34) and 39.381 of the statutes; Relating to: grants to technical college and tribal college students for apprenticeship expenses and making an appropriation. (FE)

Status: A - Workforce Development and Economic Opportunities

