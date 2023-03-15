Jounce Therapeutics Confirms Receipt of Unsolicited Proposal from Concentra Biosciences

/EIN News/ -- NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE) (“Jounce” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage company focused on the discovery and development of novel cancer immunotherapies and predictive biomarkers, today confirmed that Concentra Biosciences, LLC (“Concentra”), of which Tang Capital Partners, LP is the controlling shareholder, has made an unsolicited and non-binding proposal (“the Proposal”) to acquire 100% of the equity of Jounce. According to the Schedule 13D filed today with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) disclosing the Proposal, Tang Capital1 is currently approximately a 10.2% shareholder of Jounce.



The Proposal consists of $1.80 in cash per share plus a contingent value right (“CVR”) representing the right to receive 80% of the net proceeds payable from any license or disposition of certain of Jounce’s legacy programs2 (the “CVR Products”). The proposal is subject to limited confirmatory due diligence and is based on the availability of at least $130 million of cash and cash equivalents at closing, net of any tail and closing costs.

On February 23, 2023, the Company announced a recommended business combination with Redx Pharma (AIM: REDX) (“Redx”) via a proposed all share merger transaction (the “Business Combination”). The transaction is anticipated to be completed during the second quarter of 2023, subject to necessary regulatory and shareholder approvals. Shareholders are advised that no action is necessary at this time.

The Board is committed to acting in the best interests of all shareholders, consistent with its fiduciary duties. A further announcement will be made in due course.

