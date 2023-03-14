Submit Release
AB107 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Family Law - 2023-03-14

WISCONSIN, March 14 - An Act to amend 48.41 (1), 48.42 (2) (a), 48.46 (2), 48.837 (5) and 48.91 (3); and to create 48.41 (2) (bm) and 48.913 (1) (em) of the statutes; Relating to: a disclaimer of parental rights and payments allowed in connection with an adoption.

Status: A - Family Law

