WISCONSIN, March 14 - An Act to renumber 948.50 (2) (a); to amend 948.50 (2) (b); and to create 948.50 (2) (am) of the statutes; Relating to: the definition of “strip search” for the purpose of the prohibition against strip-searching a pupil.
Status: A - Education
AB108 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Education - 2023-03-14
