B.C., Haisla move forward on historic development project, commit to reduce emissions

CANADA, March 14 - The Province has issued an Environmental Assessment certificate for Cedar LNG following a multi-year assessment process under B.C.’s Environmental Assessment Act to construct and operate a floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility and marine export terminal located on Haisla-Nation-owned land on Douglas Channel in Kitimat.

“The Cedar LNG project will be the first Indigenous-majority owned LNG export facility in Canada, providing an unprecedented opportunity for both Haisla Nation and the region,” said Premier David Eby. “This is a significant milestone that honours our government’s commitment to respect self-determination and the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. Already proposed to be one of the of lowest-emitting facilities in the world, we will be working in partnership to further reduce the project’s emissions."

Cedar LNG will be the largest First Nations majority-owned infrastructure project in Canada, and play a key role in the Haisla’s economic development over the next four decades, creating opportunities for communities throughout northern B.C. The project will receive natural gas from northeastern B.C. through the Coastal GasLink project and be powered by renewable electricity by connecting to BC Hydro’s grid, making it one of the lowest-emitting facilities of its kind in the world. It has an anticipated cost of US$2.4 billion, with an expected export capacity of three million tonnes a year. Up to 500 people would be employed at Cedar LNG during construction and approximately 100 people would be employed full-time when operational.

“Today’s announcement marks a historic milestone for Cedar LNG and the Haisla Nation’s journey towards economic self-determination,” said Crystal Smith, Chief Councillor for Haisla Nation. “Together with our partner Pembina Pipeline, we are setting a new standard for responsible and sustainable energy development that protects the environment and our traditional way of life. We are grateful to government, our LNG industry partners, neighbouring Nations, and other stakeholders whose collaboration and support are helping to make Cedar LNG a reality.”

The Province will enter into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Haisla Nation to help the project achieve climate objectives, including exploring ways to enhance environmental performance and lower emissions to near zero by 2030.

“This decision was carefully made after considering all environmental impacts and comes with 16 legally enforceable conditions that Cedar must follow over the lifespan of the project, in addition to other oil and gas emission control regulations which government is developing,” said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy. “This project will take all possible measures currently available to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and the MOU between Haisla Nation and the Province will explore ways to have the project work toward reaching near-zero emissions by 2030. With these measures in place, I have concluded that the project can fit within B.C.’s climate targets and goals.”

Josie Osborne, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low-Carbon Innovation, said: “I congratulate Haisla Nation for their vision, hard work and innovation bringing forward the Cedar LNG project. This is an historic achievement for their community and its economic independence. Powered by renewable electricity and with plans to achieve near-zero emissions by 2030, Cedar LNG showcases what responsible resource development can look like as we transition to a clean-energy future.”