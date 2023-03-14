WISCONSIN, March 14 - An Act to amend 71.05 (6) (a) 15., 71.21 (4) (a), 71.26 (2) (a) 4., 71.34 (1k) (g) and 71.45 (2) (a) 10.; and to create 71.07 (4p), 71.10 (4) (ft), 71.28 (4p), 71.30 (3) (dc), 71.47 (4p) and 71.49 (1) (dc) of the statutes; Relating to: a pediatric cancer research tax credit. (FE)
Status: A - State Affairs
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab110
You just read:
AB110 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on State Affairs - 2023-03-14
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.