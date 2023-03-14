Submit Release
AB112 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on State Affairs - 2023-03-14

WISCONSIN, March 14 - An Act to amend 230.35 (4) (a) 10., 230.35 (4) (c) and 230.35 (4) (d) (intro.); and to create 230.35 (4) (a) 5m. of the statutes; Relating to: the establishment of November 11 as a day on which the offices of the agencies of state government are closed. (FE)

Status: A - State Affairs

