2023 State of Small Business OwnersMar16

Idaho Women’s Business Center welcomes partners to join them in cultivating a vibrant business climate for statewide entrepreneurs, particularly those from more rural or disadvantaged areas.
They invite entrepreneurs to join them in exploring innovative ways to succeed and scale their businesses, no matter the challenges. From accessing capital, finding childcare solutions, or discovering new technologies.
The event takes place March 16 from 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. MT.
