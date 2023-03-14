TEXAS, March 14 - March 14, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed David Baggett, John Bellinger, and Sam Torn to the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents for terms set to expire on February 1, 2029.



David Baggett of Houston is founder and managing partner of Opportune LLP, a global business advisory firm. He has over 40 years of professional experience, over 35 of which have been spent in the energy industry in various capacities. He is chair of the Independent Petroleum Association of America Capital Markets Committee and a member of the Houston Producer’s Forum and the Turnaround Management Association. He is a board member of the Greater Houston Partnership and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Foundation and a former board member of the Houston Methodist Academic Institute. Baggett has served on various advisory boards for Texas A&M University, including the Accounting Department Advisory Council and the Mays Business School Dean's Development Council. Baggett received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from Texas A&M University.



John Bellinger of San Antonio is the co-founder, with his wife Gina, and the former CEO of Food Safety Net Services (FSNS). He is currently a board member of the recently merged company between FSNS and the Certified Group, creating one of the largest North American group of laboratories for food, nicotine, cosmetics, dietary supplements, and more. He is the CEO of Agri-West International food exporter as well as Bellinger Development. He is the former chairman of the U.S. Meat Export Federation and the Southwest Meat Association. Additionally, he is a longtime member and season ticket holder of the 12th Man Foundation. He is also a member of the Texas A&M University College of Agriculture Development Council, as well an adviser to the Animal Science Department. He remains a partner and board member of Nolan Ryan Beef, BK Beef, BC Stables, AW Japan, Just Pots, and Livek. He is the recipient of the 2007 Outstanding Alumnus for Texas A&M University College of Agriculture and the Outstanding Alumnus of Texas A&M University Animal Science Department in 2014. He has also been inducted into the U.S. Meat Industry Hall of Fame in 2022. Bellinger received a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Education and a Master of Science in Animal Science from Texas A&M University.



Sam Torn of Houston is the owner and operator of Camp Ozark and Camp OTX, as well as the co-founder of Camp War Eagle. He is a member of the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board and an emeritus member of the State Bar of Texas. He is chairman of the Camp Ozark Foundation, founding chairman of Ozone Ministries, former member of the GAP Ministries Board of Directors, and former chairman of the Texas A&M University 12th Man Foundation. Torn received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from Texas A&M University, a Master of Business Administration from The University of Texas at Austin, and a Juris Doctor degree from South Texas College of Law.



These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.

