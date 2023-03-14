NA Chairman attends ground-breaking ceremony in Hưng Yên

VIETNAM, March 14 - HƯNG YÊN — During a working visit to Hưng Yên Province on Tuesday, National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vương Đình Huệ attended a ground-breaking ceremony for Hưng Yên's Industrial Park No. 5, which covers 192 hectares in Xuân Trúc and Quảng Lãng communes of An Thị District, and Nghĩa Đàn Commune of Kim Đồng District.

The project, the third industrial park (IP) constructed between 2020-2025, has a total investment of VNĐ2.3 trillion (US$97.58 million). Currently, ground clearance for the project has been completed.

Hưng Yên is working on expanding the road connecting the Hà Nội-Hải Phòng and Cầu Giẽ-Ninh Bình expressways, easing travel and trade and attracting more investors to the locality.

The NA leader also laid flowers at the statue of former Party General Secretary Nguyễn Văn Linh, the first General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam in the "Đổi mới" (Renewal) period.

During his working trip, the top legislature also attended a ceremony in Long Hưng Commune of Văn Giang District to celebrate the 77th Việt Nam Sports Day (March 27), and visited the PVF Football Academy, one of the three training centres for young footballers that have been rated three stars, the highest ranking, by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

The NA leader reported on the facility's operations and presented gifts to officials, experts, trainers and trainees of the PVF Football Academy and the Hanoi Public Police FC.

Covering 20 hectares, the establishment has 130 staff and 160 young footballers aged 12-19, along with three foreign technical experts.

In 2020, the PVF Football Academy provided 14 players and five coaches for U19 and U17 teams and has facilities for training and treating injured players. It also took part in hosting the national U17 and U19 tournaments.

Last year, it contributed one player and three officials to the national U23 team that won the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) championship.

So far this year, PVF has supplied five players to the national U20 team while hosting the national women’s football tournament in February and the final round of the national U17 men’s tournament in March. — VNS