FEMA Offers Free Rebuilding Tips at Marvin’s in Selma

PRATTVILLE, Ala.– Repairing or rebuilding your home? Disaster survivors who are working on their homes after the Jan. 12 severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes can visit Marvin’s Hardware Store in Selma to speak with FEMA mitigation specialists about their damage and discuss how to best repair their homes.

Mitigation advisors will give tips about rebuilding and protecting homes from future disaster-related damage. Most of the information is geared toward do-it-yourself work and general contractors. FEMA mitigation specialists will be available between March 16 and March 21 at:

Marvin’s Hardware Store

1500 AL-Hwy 14 East

Selma, AL 36703

 

Hours:

7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday, March 16

7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday, March 17

7:30 a.m. to noon, Saturday, March 18

1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, March 19

7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, March 20

7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday, March 21

 

Specialists are also available on the Mitigation Helpline, 833-336-2487 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, Central Time. You may leave a voicemail at any time. Or you may email FEMA-R4-HMHELP@FEMA.DHS.GOV.

For information on Alabama’s disaster recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4684. Follow FEMA on Twitter at FEMA Region 4 (@femaregion4) / Twitter and at facebook.com/fema.

