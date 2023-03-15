Two Disaster Recovery Centers in Dallas County to Close March 16

PRATTVILLE, Ala. – The two FEMA-state Disaster Recovery Centers in Dallas County will close permanently March 16.

The centers are currently open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. They will close permanently at 6 p.m. Central Time, March 16, 2023.

WHERE:

Dallas County

Dr. Michael and Catherine Bullock Community Center

1428 Broad St.

Selma, AL 36701

Dallas County

Felix Heights Community Center

405 Medical Center Pkwy.

Selma, AL 36701

Recovery specialists from FEMA, the state and the U.S. Small Business Administration are available to provide information on available services, explain assistance programs and help survivors complete or check the status of their applications for assistance.

The centers provide one-on-one help to people affected by the Jan. 12 severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes.

No appointment is necessary to visit a Disaster Recovery Center.

Survivors may also apply for assistance by going online to DisasterAssistance.gov, using the FEMA app for smartphones or calling 800-621-3362. The helpline is open, and help is available from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

The deadline to apply for assistance for all designated counties is March 16, 2023.

For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to, youtube.com/watch?v= WZGpWI2RCNw.

For information on Alabama’s disaster recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4684. Follow FEMA on Twitter at FEMA Region 4 (@femaregion4) / Twitter and at facebook.com/fema.