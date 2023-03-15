Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,574 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 384,447 in the last 365 days.

ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Momentive

NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Momentive MNTV and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by a consortium led by Symphony Technology Group. Stockholders will receive $9.46 for each share of Momentive stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $1.5 billion and is expected to close in the second or third quarter of 2023.

If you are a stockholder of Momentive and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/mntv/. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com, or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).  

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alert-rowley-law-pllc-is-investigating-proposed-acquisition-of-momentive-301772080.html

SOURCE Rowley Law PLLC

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Momentive

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more