Bobcat Unveils World's First All-Electric Skid-Steer Loader and New, All-Electric and Autonomous Concept Machine

New concept machines introduced during CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023

Bobcat Company, a global compact equipment, innovation and worksite solutions brand, has taken innovation to the next level with the introduction of two, new concept machines unveiled during the first day of CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023.

Following the 2022 release of the Bobcat T7X, the world's first all-electric compact track loader, Bobcat has now unveiled the world's first all-electric skid-steer loader, the Bobcat S7X.

Bobcat has also stepped beyond industry expectations with the unveiling of its new concept track loader, the Bobcat RogueX. This next-generation concept machine explores the capabilities of electric power, autonomous operation and dual lift-arm geometry.

"At Bobcat, we are always pushing the boundaries to explore the next leading advancements that help our customers accomplish more and propel the industry forward," said Scott Park, Doosan Bobcat CEO and vice chairman. "As an organization, we are committed to innovating for our customers' needs first and foremost, so that they can become more efficient, more productive and more successful."

About the S7X All-Electric Skid-Steer Loader

Like the T7X, the S7X is all electric, as it is powered by a 60.5-kWh, lithium-ion battery, features electric drive motors and utilizes ball screw actuators for lift and tilt functions.

Together, the battery and electrical powertrain generate incredible performance characteristics, with instantaneous torque that is as much as three times greater than traditional loaders. The powerful loader balances sustainability and performance with zero emissions and is equipped to outperform its diesel-powered equivalent.

This skid-steer loader offers operators a smooth and comfortable experience with minimal vibration and nearly silent operation.

The S7X can operate for up to 8 hours on a single charge depending on the application, giving most operators more than a full day's work when breaks and downtime are considered. A full charge takes approximately 10 hours.

"As the inventor of the original skid-steer loader, we are excited to take the machine that created the industry and reinvent it all over again," said Joel Honeyman, Doosan Bobcat vice president of global innovation. "The S7X is an incredible product with real-world application that can support operators on environmentally sensitive sites, in noise-restricted areas and for indoor operation."

To bring the S7X to life, Bobcat has once again partnered with Moog, Inc., a worldwide developer of motion control components and systems for industries ranging from aerospace and defense to construction. Bobcat is also continuing to partner with Viridi (creator of Green Machine products) for its lithium-ion, fail-safe battery systems that are redefining energy storage for industrial applications traditionally powered by fossil fuel energy. Bobcat also collaborated with Moog and Viridi through its work on the T7X.

About RogueX

The Bobcat RogueX combines technologically advanced features to make it a one-of-a-kind conceptual machine. While most closely resembling a track loader, the machine is in a category all its own.

As a research and development project, the machine was built as a proving ground to advance the Bobcat innovation roadmap, evaluate customer perceptions and test the limits of machine functionality.

"RogueX was concepted with consideration for the worksite of the future and how a customer's needs may evolve—with a focus on ease of use, remote operations, autonomous functionality, sustainable operations and features that allow operators to accomplish more with one machine," said Honeyman.

As jobsites change and operators turn to remote operation, Bobcat took its concept further by fully eliminating an operator station. The machine explores the idea of operating where humans cannot go to tackle more work in more places than ever from a remote position.

By building the loader without a cab and using advanced kinematics, RogueX features next-generation unique functionality including both vertical-path and radial-path lift capabilities in one machine.

The all-electric and autonomous concept machine produces zero emissions as it features a lithium-ion battery, electric drive system and no hydraulics.

"After our successful development of building an all-electric loader [the Bobcat T7X], we wanted to think bigger, broader and take a leap far into the future," said Matt Sagaser, director of innovation accelerated at Bobcat. "Our dedicated innovation team took a bold approach and designed a machine that breaks all of the rules. RogueX sets a framework for what is possible, and our team is just getting started on what is next."

Future Availability

At this time, the S7X skid-steer loader is being debuted as a prototype with plans to move to commercialization. Additional information will be released to the marketplace as product development continues.

RogueX is in the early research and development stage at Bobcat. No additional details on future commercialization are available at this time.

Bobcat has unveiled several new innovations in recent years with a focus on alternative-energy, autonomous operations and digital technology.

For more information on Bobcat's leadership in innovation, please visit bobcat.com.

