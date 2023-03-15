Deep Bio's Novel Study Results Reaffirm Its Global Presence

USCAP 2023 is Deep Bio's sixth consecutive year of presenting research abstracts

SEOUL, South Korea, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Deep Bio, a pioneer in medical AI for digital pathology and cancer diagnostics support software shared three research abstracts at the United States and Canadian Academy of Pathology (USCAP) 2023 which is being held in New Orleans from March 11th to 16th.

The abstracts explore deep learning-based analysis of prostate cancer, Deep Bio's main focus area, and c-MET measurements in lung cancer. In particular, collaborative research with ARUP, one of the top CLIA labs in the US, for the validation of a deep learning algorithm for prostate cancer detection and Gleason grading was presented at a platform session.

Other two presentations about the c-MET research:

evaluation of attention-based tumor area segmentation deep learning models for c-MET immunohistochemical stained non-small cell lung cancer slide images, and

Comparative analysis of c-MET expression using image analysis model in IHC stained WSIs were introduced during poster sessions.

Deep Bio is also participating in this year's American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) and American Urology Association (AUA) in April. AACR has accepted two research abstracts this year about molecular subtype prediction in breast cancer using deep learning and molecular mapping in prostate cancer.

"It is inspiring that Deep Bio is presenting not only our own study but collaborative research abstract with reputable US CLIA laboratory ARUP at renowned international conferences," said Sun-Woo Kim, CEO of Deep Bio. "As demand for precise diagnosis keeps increasing in the era of personalized cancer treatment, we will strive to bring differentiated deep learning technologies that can be utilized for multiple cancer types and biomarkers in addition to prostate and breast cancers, which are our focus areas and lead digital cancer pathology both in Korean and global markets" added he.

Deep Bio continues to focus on not only AI diagnostics, but also R&D and presenting the results at various international conferences and events. The company also continues to build its presence in the global market through collaboration with overseas digital pathology solution providers in the US, Europe, and India. Designated as an 'Innovative Product (Fast Track II)' by the Korean Public Procurement Service (PPS) last year, the company plans to supply DeepDx® Prostate to five university medicals in Korea.

About Deep Bio

Deep Bio Inc. is an AI healthcare company with in-house expertise in deep learning and cancer pathology. Our vision is to radically improve efficiency and accuracy of pathologic cancer diagnosis and prognosis, by equipping pathologists with deep learning-based IVD SaMDs (In Vitro Diagnostics Software as a Medical Device), for optimal cancer treatment decisions. To learn more, visit http://www.deepbio.co.kr.

DeepDx® Prostate is a clinically-validated AI for prostate core needle biopsy tissue image analysis. Whole-slide images (WSIs) of H&E-stained biopsy tissue specimens are analyzed for prostate cancer, Gleason scores and grade groups. Extensively tested at 4 US CLIA labs (700k+ cores between 2019 and 2021), DeepDx® Prostate can alleviate the shortage of pathologists and the resultant increase in workload, while reducing diagnostic subjectivity and variability. To learn more, visit http://www.deepbio.co.kr

