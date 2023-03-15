Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Lumen Technologies, Inc. ("Lumen" or the "Company") LUMN common stock between September 14, 2020 and February 7, 2023, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Lumen investors have until May 2, 2023 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you suffered a loss on your Lumen investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/Lumen-Technologies-Inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On February 9, 2022, during the Company's fourth quarter 2021 conference call, Lumen claimed that stressed supply chains had a negative effect on the Company's operations, including operations related to Quantum Fiber. On this news, Lumen's stock price fell $1.99, or 15.5%, to close at $10.83 per share on February 10, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on November 2, 2022, during the Company's third quarter 2022 conference call, Lumen disclosed Quantum Fiber build delays, expressing that it was "not yet where [the Company] want[s] it to be" and that it has "much more to do." On this news, Lumen's stock price fell $1.25, or 17.7%, to close at $5.80 per share on November 3, 2022.

Then, on February 7, 2023, on a conference call to discuss the Company's full year 2022 financial results, Lumen admitted that it had pressed "more of a stop button than a pause button" regarding the Quantum Fiber network while it reevaluated its strategic priorities. On this news, Lumen's stock price fell $1.04, or 20.8%, to close at $3.95 per share on February 8, 2023, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) various headwinds were impeding the Company's ability to invest in and grow its Quantum Fiber brand; (2) Lumen's Quantum Fiber business was not progressing as was represented to the investing public; (3) Lumen's management was reassessing its strategic priorities and had placed a hold on the plans to quickly scale up the Quantum Fiber brand; (4) as a result of Lumen's decision to delay expansion of Quantum Fiber, the Company's results and metrics were negatively impacted and the scaling up of Quantum Fiber would not occur until, at the earliest, the end of 2023; and (5) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Lumen common stock during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than May 2, 2023 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230314006055/en/