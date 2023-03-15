Geocache Treasure Hunt for 12 Hidden Keys in 12 Cities Inspired by New Movie "Nefarious" Starring Sean Patrick Flanery.
Real physical keys can be found by solving a series of online puzzles to reveal the locations.
"We wanted to create an experience, like a giant national escape room that would allow fans to solve puzzles and bring the movie to life." said Cary Solomon, CEO of Believe Entertainment.”HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITES STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hollywood, CA, [March 14, 2023] Believe Entertainment, in collaboration with a team of expert puzzle makers, is pleased to announce a unique treasure hunt event inspired by the upcoming movie "Nefarious" In Theaters April 14th starring Sean Patrick Flanery. The hunt will take place in 12 different cities across America, beginning today by going to TheNefariousFiles.com. Each Monday a new set of clues will be released on all the Nefarious Movie social networks.
Participants in the geocache treasure hunt will have the opportunity to solve 8-10 online puzzles, each step leading them to 12 different hidden locations where they will find real keys that unlock boxes containing 12 unique artifacts. The artifacts will a solve a final mystery.
"We wanted to create an experience, like a giant national escape room that would allow fans to solve puzzles and bring the movie to life." said Cary Solomon, CEO of Believe Entertainment. "The geocache treasure hunt is a fun and interactive way for fans of the movie to engage with the narrative of the prequel book, A Nefarious Plot written by author Steve Deace."
The 12 cities where the treasure hunt will take place are in the: Northwest, West, Midwest, MidAtlantic, Southwest, South, East and Mountainwest. Each city will have its own set of puzzles and hidden locations, providing a unique experience for participants. "What is in the box? Well everything you need to solve the final mystery including; time, frankincense, precious medal, historical iconography, and ultrasonic sound.
"We've worked with some of the best geocache puzzle makers in the country to create a challenging and exciting treasure hunt," said Solomon. "We can't wait to see the creativity and problem-solving skills of the participants as they work to solve the puzzles and find the hidden keys."
About Believe Entertainment:
Writers/Producers/Directors) Cary Solomon and Chuck Konzelman have been in the entertainment industry for over 30 years. They have worked with Warner Brothers, Paramount, Sony- Columbia and 20th Century Fox. . . producers Joel Silver, John Davis, Stan Lee (Marvel) and Crusader Entertainment. . . and talent Bruce Willis, and Sylvester Stallone. They have sold original-concept TV pilots to CBS, ABC and Fox; New Line Television, Touchstone and Peace Arch and cable projects to TNT and HBO. Responding to a call from the Lord, they left the secular entertainment field in 2008.
About Nefarious
A film by Cary Solomon and Chuck Konzelman Based on the book A NEFARIOUS PLOT by New York Times best selling author Steve Deace.On the day of his scheduled execution, a convicted serial killer gets a last minute court-ordered psychiatric evaluation. The killer surprises the psychiatrist with his claim that instead of trying to avoid his fate, he is in fact a demon who wants the execution to go forward... and further claims that before their brief time together is over, the doctor will have committed three murders of his own. GENRE: Supernatural Thriller RUNNING TIME: 99 minutes
TAGLINE: Speak of the devil… MPA RATING: R In Theaters Nationwide on April 14th.
