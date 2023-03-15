Five-Time Grammy® Nominee David Arkenstone Kicks Off 17-Date Pacific Northwest Tour 2023 on the Oregon Coast

David Arkenstone & Friends

BAY, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Five-Time Grammy® Nominee David Arkenstone brings An Evening with David Arkenstone & Friends to 17 cities beginning in Oregon, then heading north to Washington and British Columbia, then back south to Northern California as part of his Pacific Northwest Tour 2023. The tour dates are listed in full below.

This candlelit concert is a joyous genre blend of neo-classical piano, new age, Celtic, progressive rock, orchestral, world music, and Music Inspired by Middle Earth. With over 100 million Spotify streams, 60+ albums, numerous film and game score compositions, and

unforgettable themes for NBC Sports such as The Kentucky Derby, US Women's Figure Skating, and Premier League soccer – David’s music holds something for everyone, taking concertgoers on a musical journey from first note to last.

Joined on stage by virtuoso musicians Terre Lee (violin), Carlyn Kessler (cello), Kimberly Zaleski (flute), and Josh Gilgoff (percussion), David has plenty of surprises in store. A musical storyteller, he is passionate about taking listeners on a journey, creating sonic tapestries that evoke every emotion. “I envision a place where I would like to go, or an adventure I would like to take, and let my imagination run free,” says David. “I’ve gotten countless messages from listeners who love to take these journeys with me. I’m sometimes surprised by how powerfully people respond to my music.”

Receiving Grammy® nominations in 2021, 2019, 2004, 2000, and 1992, this visionary continues to create distinctive tracks that inspire the imagination. David’s compositions are often influenced by the beauty of nature, classical music, Celtic dance, medieval folklore, and the realm of J.R.R.

Tolkien’s Middle Earth. An Evening with David Arkenstone & Friends will embrace the Pacific Northwest with passionate compositions, heartwarming stories, and an evening to be remembered for years to come.

David enjoys touring and meeting his fans from around the world. “One of the most exciting things about performing live is the interaction I have with the audience. It’s very different from making a recording, where you’re not sure who will be listening to it. A lot of the roots of our musicianship come into focus in a live situation. You’re in the moment, you perform your best, and many times reach new heights – then it’s gone and on to the next show!”

Tickets are on sale now for the Pacific Northwest Tour of An Evening with David Arkenstone & Friends at davidarkenstone.com or Concerts – David Arkenstone. Attendees may opt for a VIP Experience that includes a post-show autograph meet & greet, preferred seating, lanyard with tour laminate, a signed photo, and a custom compilation CD.

The Pacific Northwest Tour 2023 of An Evening with David Arkenstone & Friends will include the following stops:

5/10 Coos Bay OR

5/18 Vancouver BC

5/25 Eugene OR

5/11 Roseburg OR

5/19 North Delta BC

5/26 Mount Shasta CA

5/12 Portland OR

5/20 Victoria BC

5/27 Lakeport CA

5/13 Bellevue WA

5/21 Monroe WA

5/28 Cloverdale CA

5/14 Enumclaw WA

5/22 Tacoma WA

5/30 Berkeley CA

5/16 Seattle WA

5/24 Astoria OR

https://linktr.ee/davidarkenstone