According to data from DappRadar, BitKeep NFT Marketplace registered a trading volume of over $41,000 on BNB Chain yesterday, ranking first in this category. At the same time, BitKeep's trading volume on Polygon also reached nearly $150,000 last week, placing it at the top spot on the chain as well.

BitKeep NFT Marketplace supports 8 mainstream public chains such as Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Arbitrum, etc., providing users with one-stop services such as NFT trading, batch listing, popular collections, data analysis, etc.

New features are continuously being rolled out in accordance to market demands and user needs, including decentralized domain name trading, FreeMint, popular project initial minting, NFT avatars, etc., fostering a diverse and dynamic NFT trading scene. BitKeep NFT Marketplace has grown into the top NFT trading market on BNB Chain and Polygon and ranks second on Arbitrum in the number of total active wallets and trading volume.

About BitKeep

BitKeep is a decentralized multi-chain digital wallet that provides an all-in-one solution for a comprehensive portfolio of services, including an integrated NFT Marketplace, wallet function, swap services, DApp Browser, and Launchpad.

It offers reliable and secure asset management and trading services to more than 8 million users worldwide, covering 168 countries in North America, Europe, and Asia and is the top-rated wallet on Google Play globally, surpassing Metamask. BitKeep currently supports over 250,000 types of cryptocurrencies across over 80 chains, including major ones such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Polygon, BNB Chain, Fantom, and Solana.

https://nft.bitkeep.com/en

Media Contact

Company Name: BitKeep

Contact Person: Scott.R

Email: Send Email

Country: United States

Website: https://bitkeep.com/



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: BitKeep NFT Marketplace reclaims top spot for trading volume on both BNB Chain and Polygon.