Southern Careers Institute Austin Main Campus Staff to Help Build Home for Deserving Local Austin Family
EINPresswire.com/ -- Staff from Southern Careers Institute’s Austin main campus are joining forces with Austin Habitat for Humanity on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 to help build an affordable home for members of their local community. Staff volunteers will work on activities such as carpentry, painting, landscaping and more. This comes at a time that housing has skyrocketed in price across Central Texas, making the idea of home ownership a distant dream for too many local families. Austin Habitat for Humanity has several volunteer openings throughout March 2023. Southern Careers Institute staff members are proud to be part of the Austin community and are grateful to partner with Habitat for Humanity to help make the dream of home ownership a reality for a local Austin family.
What: Southern Careers Institute Austin staff to help build a home for a
deserving family in partnership with Austin Habitat for Humanity
Where: 6408 Farrell Glen Drive, Austin, TX, 78724 (construction site)
When: Wednesday, March 15, 2023 8 AM – 4 PM
Who: Staff from Southern Careers Institute Austin main campus, Rhonda
Evans, Campus Director will be onsite
###
About Southern Careers Institute:
Southern Careers Institute (SCI) began serving Texas students in 1960. They offer a diverse list of programs that develop employment-ready students who can go on to serve their communities. The eight conveniently located campuses in Austin, Brownsville, Corpus Christi, Harlingen, Pharr, San Antonio NW Loop 410, San Antonio SW Military Drive, and Waco, offer training in:
• Business: Administrative Assistant, Business Administration, Business Accounting Specialist, Associate of Applied Science in Management
• Beauty: Cosmetology Operator
• Medical: Medical Assistant, Medical Billing and Coding Specialist, Medical Office Specialist, Nurse Aide, Pharmacy Technician
• Technology: Computer Support Specialist, Software Developer, Data Science, Cyber Security, Mobile Application Developer
• Trades: Commercial Motor Vehicle Operator, Electrical Technician, HVAC, Welding, Automotive Service Technician Apprenticeship
• SCI also offers hybrid and online learning modalities. Not all programs are offered at all campuses.
Justin Shook
What: Southern Careers Institute Austin staff to help build a home for a
deserving family in partnership with Austin Habitat for Humanity
Where: 6408 Farrell Glen Drive, Austin, TX, 78724 (construction site)
When: Wednesday, March 15, 2023 8 AM – 4 PM
Who: Staff from Southern Careers Institute Austin main campus, Rhonda
Evans, Campus Director will be onsite
###
About Southern Careers Institute:
Southern Careers Institute (SCI) began serving Texas students in 1960. They offer a diverse list of programs that develop employment-ready students who can go on to serve their communities. The eight conveniently located campuses in Austin, Brownsville, Corpus Christi, Harlingen, Pharr, San Antonio NW Loop 410, San Antonio SW Military Drive, and Waco, offer training in:
• Business: Administrative Assistant, Business Administration, Business Accounting Specialist, Associate of Applied Science in Management
• Beauty: Cosmetology Operator
• Medical: Medical Assistant, Medical Billing and Coding Specialist, Medical Office Specialist, Nurse Aide, Pharmacy Technician
• Technology: Computer Support Specialist, Software Developer, Data Science, Cyber Security, Mobile Application Developer
• Trades: Commercial Motor Vehicle Operator, Electrical Technician, HVAC, Welding, Automotive Service Technician Apprenticeship
• SCI also offers hybrid and online learning modalities. Not all programs are offered at all campuses.
Justin Shook
Southern Careers Institute
justin.shook@scitexas.edu