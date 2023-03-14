Governor hails Senate passage of House Bill 9, Unlawful Access to a Firearm by a Minor

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham today celebrated the Senate passage of House Bill 9 sponsored by Representatives Pamela Herndon, Patricia Roybal Caballero, and Joanne J. Ferrary and Senators Mimi Stewart and Antoinette Sedillo Lopez. The legislation will protect children by requiring gun owners to keep firearms safely stored.

The bill as amended in the Senate now heads back to the House for concurrence.

“I commend the members of the Legislature for joining me in efforts to keep New Mexicans safe by requiring safe storage of firearms. I look forward to signing this important legislation following the concurrence by the House,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “Holding gun owners accountable for failing to safely store their firearms is common-sense. We lose nearly three children in New Mexico every month as a result of gun violence – it’s imperative to take every step we can to keep that from happening going forward.”

“Firearms are a leading cause of death among children and teens, and 8 in 10 child suicides involve a gun that belongs to a family member. This is a threat to New Mexico’s public safety, to our public health, to the bright futures within each youth,” said Senate Pro Tem Mimi Stewart. “Bennie’s Bill codifies what most gun owners already practice, the responsible storage of firearms which protect their children, their families, and their community from immeasurable tragedy. I am grateful to Representative Herndon for all the time and incredible effort in getting Bennie’s Bill to where it is today.”

“Bennie Hargrove was tragically taken from his family far too soon as a result of an unsecured firearm. House Bill 9 will help protect New Mexico families from tragedies like this by keeping guns out of the reach of minors,” said Rep. Pamelya Herndon. “I am so grateful to see this bill advance through the Senate today and look forward to getting it to the Governor’s desk.”

“Gun Violence is the leading cause of death for children in New Mexico,” said Miranda Viscoli, Co-President of New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence. “The passage of HB 9 is another important tool to keep our youth safe from gun violence.”

