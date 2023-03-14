Gov. Lujan Grisham issues statement on passing of former Navajo Nation President Peterson Zah

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Wednesday issued a statement following the passing of former Navajo Nation Chairman and President Peterson Zah.

“Chairman and President Zah committed himself to service to the Navajo people, first as Chairman of the Navajo Nation from 1981 to 1987, and then as President from 1990 to 1995. A longtime advocate for higher education, he worked tirelessly to advocate for Navajo students, pushing students to finish their schooling, while working with ASU to improve their retention rates from 43 to 78% and doubling the number of native students enrolled at the school. His dedication to public service was exemplary, and his efforts live on in the individuals and communities he represented.

I offer my sincere condolences to his family, friends, and the people of the Navajo Nation for their loss.”

