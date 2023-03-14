Senator Kearney and Rep. O’Mara to Host Apprenticeship & Trades Fair March 25 in Morton

Springfield, PA – March 14, 2023 – Senator Tim Kearney (D- Delaware) and state Representative Jennifer O’Mara (D-Delaware), in partnership with the Delaware County Intermediate Unit (DCIU) are excited to announce an Apprenticeship & Trades Fair on March 25 at DCIU Morton from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

“There are many career opportunities for our young people to explore post-high school graduation,” said Senator Kearney. “I’m excited to partner with Rep. O’Mara for this event and encourage our students to come out and learn about different industries that can help them establish a financially stable life and fulfilling career.”

The event is open to eighth-grade and high school students and their parents and will focus on exposing student attendees to different career opportunities, including jobs in the healthcare, information and technology, manufacturing, and labor industries.

“These events are crucial in connecting our young people with hands-on training opportunities,” said Rep. O’Mara. “But this event isn’t just about showcasing the latest technology or training opportunities, it’s also about inspiring and encouraging young people to explore endless possibilities that come with pursuing a career in the skilled trades.”

Representatives from several industries will be on site to engage with students by giving them insight into their respective jobs. In addition to providing the attendees with information on day-to-day responsibilities for any given role, the children will learn about different companies and receive guidance on preparation for various career opportunities.

Parents can register their children in advance by visiting senatorkearney.com/event/apprenticeship-trades-fair/.