1st Choice Urgent Care Brings 24-HR. Medical Care to Metro Detroit

Dearborn, MI March 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- 1st Choice Urgent Care, a leading provider of urgent care and occupational health services, is pleased to announce the launch of its 24-hr. clinic in Metro Detroit, the first of its kind in Southeast Michigan. The recently opened East Dearborn clinic will be open 24/7 as of March 20, 2023 and will offer quality medical care to patients with non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries.

With the launch of the 24-hr. clinic, 1st Choice continues to expand its commitment to providing accessible, high-quality medical care to the communities they serve. Their team of providers and support staff are dedicated to delivering exceptional care to patients of all ages, from infants to seniors.

"We are excited to bring our 24-hr. urgent care and comprehensive occupational health services to Metro Detroit, and provide our community and employers with access to high-quality medical care around the clock," said Ali Hassan, MD, CEO of 1st Choice Urgent Care and OccMed Connect clinics. "Our experienced medical professionals are ready to provide compassionate and efficient care to anyone who walks through our doors."

The new clinic will offer a range of urgent care and occupational health services, including treatment for common illnesses and employer services, such as colds, fractures, sprains, work physicals and substance abuse testing. The clinic will also provide on-site diagnostic testing, including X-rays, lab work, and EKGs. For non-life-threatening conditions, patients will have access to the same quality care and services as they would at a traditional emergency room, but without the long wait times and high costs.

For more information about 1st Choice Urgent Care and its services, please visit their website at www.firstchoiceucc.com.

Contact: Raul Villarreal

Chief Marketing Officer

O: 734-629-5766

Email: info@firstchoiceucc.com

