North Idaho’s Clagstone Meadows after five years of being open to the public

The Idaho Department of Lands administers Idaho’s Forest Legacy Program through the Forestry Assistance Bureau. To date, this program has successfully conserved approximately 102,000 acres of privately owned working forestland in Idaho. In addition, IDL manages more than 2.4 million acres of Idaho endowment lands, for the benefit of endowments, primarily public schools.

The Trust for Public Land creates parks and protects land for people, ensuring healthy, livable communities for generations to come. Millions of people live within a ten-minute walk of a Trust for Public Land park, garden or natural area, and millions more visit these sites every year.

Stimson Lumber Company is one of the oldest privately held forest products companies in the US, with holdings in Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington.

The U.S. Forest Service administers Forest Legacy at the national level and provides grants from the Land and Water Conservation Fund to states to protect environmentally and economically important forests.