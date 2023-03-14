King County chiropractor suspended on allegations of rape, domestic violence, among other charges

For immediate release: March 14, 2023 (23-033)

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Chiropractic Quality Assurance Commission suspended the license of King County chiropractor Islamuddin Wardak (CH00034030) pending further legal action.

In September 2020, Wardak was convicted of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence and two counts of violation of a court order-domestic violence, both charges are gross misdemeanors. In February 2021, Wardak was charged with second-degree rape-domestic violence, a class A felony, and with felony violation of a court order-domestic violence, a class C felony. In November 2022, Wardak plead guilty to two counts of domestic violence-felony violation of a court order, a class C felony. The convictions and charges are in King County Superior Court.

Wardak cannot practice as a chiropractor in Washington until the charges are resolved. He has 20 days to request a hearing to contest the charges and the suspension.

The legal documents on this case can be seen online by clicking the link on “Health Care Provider Lookup” under the “Find it Fast” section of the Department of Health website (doh.wa.gov); copies can also be requested by calling 360-236-4700. Anyone who believes a health care provider acted unprofessionally is encouraged to call this number and report their complaint.

The Chiropractic Quality Assurance Commission protects and promotes public health, safety, and welfare in Washington by regulating the competency and quality of health care providers. The agency establishes, monitors, and enforces qualifications for licensing, consistent standards of practice, continuing competency mechanisms, and discipline. Rules, policies, and procedures promote the delivery of quality health care to people in Washington.

