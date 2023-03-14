First Republic Bank: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

/EIN News/ -- Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



LOS ANGELES, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises First Republic Bank (“First Republic” or “the Company”) (NYSE: FRC) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors. First Republic investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

The investigation is centered around whether the Company made false or misleading statements or withheld important information from investors. On March 13, 2023, First Republic led a decline in bank share prices due to concerns about its liquidity. Even after securing emergency funding, the liquidity concerns persisted. Raymond James downgraded the Company's shares and expressed doubt that deposit balances would recover in the short term. The news caused First Republic's shares to plummet more than 66% during intraday trading on March 13, 2023.

