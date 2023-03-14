Nurix Therapeutics Announces Presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2023 Annual Meeting

Nurix to report additional preclinical data for its targeted BTK degraders NX-2127 and NX-5948

SAN FRANCISCO, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRIX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing targeted protein modulation drugs designed to treat patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, today announced that preclinical data from its targeted protein degradation programs, NX-2127 and NX-5948, will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2023 Annual Meeting, which is being held from April 14-19, 2023, in Orlando, FL. NX-2127 and NX-5948 are orally available targeted protein degraders of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) that are being evaluated in ongoing Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with relapsed or refractory B cell malignancies.



Details of the AACR Presentation Abstracts



Title: NX-2127: A first-in-class clinical-stage degrader of BTK and IKZF1/3 for the treatment of patients with B cell malignancies

Session Type: Minisymposium

Presenting Author: Jeffrey Mihalic, Ph.D., Senior Director, Medicinal Chemistry

Session Category: Chemistry

Session Title: New Targeted Protein Degraders and Novel Design Strategies

Session Date and Time: Monday April 17, 2023, 2:30 PM – 4:30 PM ET

Published Abstract Number: 3423

Title: NX-5948 promotes selective, sub-nanomolar degradation of inhibitor-resistant BTK mutants

Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Presenting Author: Mark Noviski, Ph.D., Senior Scientist, Cell Biology & Project Lead

Session Title: Strategies for Reversal of Drug Resistance

Session Date and Time: Monday April 17, 2023, 1:30 PM - 5:00 PM ET

Location: Section 20

Poster Board Number: 8

Abstract Presentation Number: 2850

All presentations and posters will be available to registered attendees for on-demand viewing on the AACR website on April 14, 2023, beginning at 4:30 PM ET. Upon release at AACR, Nurix’s presentations will also be available on the Posters and Presentations section of the scientific resources page of Nurix’s website.

About NX-2127

NX-2127 is a novel bifunctional molecule that degrades BTK and cereblon neosubstrates Ikaros (IKZF1) and Aiolos (IKZF3). NX-2127 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with relapsed or refractory B cell malignancies. Additional information on the ongoing clinical trial can be accessed at www.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT04830137).

About NX-5948

NX-5948 is an investigational, orally bioavailable, small molecule degrader of BTK that, differentiated from NX-2127, has been designed to lack cereblon immunomodulatory activity. NX-5948 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with relapsed or refractory B cell malignancies. Additional information on the ongoing clinical trial can be accessed at clinicaltrials.gov (NCT05131022).

About Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.

Nurix Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies based on the modulation of cellular protein levels as a novel treatment approach for cancer and other challenging diseases. Leveraging extensive expertise in E3 ligases together with proprietary DNA-encoded libraries, Nurix has built DELigase, an integrated discovery platform to identify and advance novel drug candidates targeting E3 ligases, a broad class of enzymes that can modulate proteins within the cell. Nurix’s drug discovery approach is to either harness or inhibit the natural function of E3 ligases within the ubiquitin proteasome system to selectively decrease or increase cellular protein levels. Nurix’s wholly owned pipeline includes targeted protein degraders of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase, a B-cell signaling protein, and inhibitors of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene B, an E3 ligase that regulates T cell activation. Nurix is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For additional information visit

http://www.nurixtx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that relate to future events and expectations and as such constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When or if used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “outlook,” “plan,” “predict,” “should,” “will,” and similar expressions and their variants, as they relate to Nurix, may identify forward-looking statements. All statements that reflect Nurix’s expectations, assumptions or projections about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the planned timing for the provision of preclinical data and initial findings from our clinical studies. Forward-looking statements reflect Nurix’s current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, which could cause Nurix’s actual activities and results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the timing and results of preclinical studies and clinical trials and other risks and uncertainties described under the heading “Risk Factors” in Nurix’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2022, and other SEC filings. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by Nurix on its website or otherwise. Nurix disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether in response to new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

