Orion Group Holdings Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- Awarded $448 million contract with the United States Navy as part of joint venture;

Year-to-date contract wins total over $582 million

Announces three point strategic plan to continuously improve financial performance

HOUSTON, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN) (the “Company”), a leading specialty construction company, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

Highlights for the quarter ended December 31, 2022:

Contract revenues increased 20.9% to $196.2 million from $162.3 million in the fourth quarter last year

Operating loss was $3.5 million, a substantial improvement from the $8.2 million loss in the prior year period

Net loss was $4.9 million or $0.15 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $8.8 million or $0.29 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2021

Adjusted EBITDA was $3.2 million, a significant improvement from negative $0.8 million in the fourth quarter last year

Backlog at the end of the fourth quarter was $448.8 million

Subsequent to quarter end, the Company announced contract wins totaling over $582 million, including a $448 million contract with the United States Navy as part of a joint venture

Highlights for the year ended December 31, 2022:

Contract revenues increased 24% to $748.3 million from $601.4 million in the last year

Operating loss was $8.0 million an improvement from $9.3 million in 2021

Net loss was $12.6 million or $0.40 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $14.6 million or $0.47 per diluted share in 2021

Adjusted EBITDA was $22.9 million, a 32% increase from $17.3 million in 2021

See definitions and reconciliation of non-GAAP measures elsewhere in this release.

Management Commentary

“Our solid fourth quarter results reflected disciplined bidding practices and improving project management. Contract revenues increased 21% and we reduced our net loss by 44%. We believe these results just scratch the surface of Orion’s potential, and we are confident our business will continue to improve in 2023,” said Travis Boone, Chief Executive Officer of Orion Group Holdings.

“2023 is off to a strong start with $582 million in new contract wins since the beginning of the year, which together with our year-end backlog represents over a billion dollars of work over the next few years. We are proud to provide the United States Navy with sophisticated marine construction services that will allow them to modernize the capabilities of the Pacific Fleet. Our team includes some of the most experienced marine and industrial construction personnel in the industry with a proven track record in design-build and turnkey construction work. This depth of experience and knowledge allows Orion to play an important role, together with our partners, in the defense of our country’s democratic principles at home and abroad.”

“Following a comprehensive review of our operations, assets and talent, we developed a three point strategic plan, which we believe will unlock Orion’s full potential for long-term, sustainable growth to the benefit of all of our stakeholders.”

Three Point Strategic Plan

1.) Improve the profitability of the concrete business.

Appointed new leadership for the concrete segment, tapping one of our senior leaders from the Marine business with many years of experience successfully and profitably delivering complex projects.

Refocus our concrete business in core Texas markets of Dallas and Houston, robust markets where we have a track record of success and a runway to improve profitability.

Invest in additional experienced project managers, and give our project teams the training and tools to drive efficiency and improved business outcomes.

2.) Strengthen business development to drive growth.

Build on our successful sales efforts and capitalize on favorable industry dynamics including the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill; the U.S. Navy investments in the Pacific; port expansions and maintenance resulting from the Panama Canal Expansion, and strong construction demand in both private and public sectors of the rapidly growing Texas market.

Sharpen our business development focus by pursuing opportunities where our capabilities and expertise differentiate us. Our aim is to win quality projects at improved margins.

Leverage our experience in the public infrastructure construction market from other parts of our business to assist our concrete segment in penetrating this more predictably funded sector.

Build and deepen our client relationships to gain actionable insight into their future pursuits by investing in additional business development resources.



3.) Invest in our resources to realize Orion’s full potential.



Strengthen our balance sheet for future growth. Complete the refinancing of our credit facility to extend our debt maturities and provide us with the capital to take advantage of our market opportunities.

Optimize our return on assets. The completion of our Central Texas concrete jobs in 2023 will present opportunities to sell or redeploy underutilized equipment. In addition, we will continue our efforts to monetize non-core real estate assets this year.

Invest in our dredging fleet to better service our growth. Supporting our commitment to the environment, Orion’s fleet upgrades will also include investing in more efficient engines to achieve lower carbon emissions.

Collaborate between our concrete and marine operations to drive synergies and leverage best practices. Our teams are now working together across divisions and have a shared sense of mission and purpose.

Continue to enhance and build our “Target Zero” safety culture, practices, and systems.

Boone continued, “Many of these initiatives are well underway and real progress is happening every day. Our people share my enthusiasm, and they are engaged, collaborative and embracing change. There is a whole new excitement in the business. Our leadership team and our board are fully committed to increasing profitability and creating value for all of our stakeholders. I want to thank our shareholders for your support and our many dedicated employees for their efforts as we work together to execute our operational transformation.”

Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

Contract revenues increased 20.9% to $196.2 million from $162.3 million in the fourth quarter last year, primarily due to an increase in large jobs awarded in 2022 in the marine segment and higher volume of light commercial jobs in the concrete segment.

Gross profit was $10.2 million or 5.2% of revenue up from $6.6 million or 4.1% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase was due to favorable indirect expenses driven by equipment and labor utilization, partially offset by increased job costs in the marine segment.

Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses were $13.7 million, down 15% from $16.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. As a percentage of total contract revenues, SG&A expenses decreased from 9.9% to 7.0%, primarily due to higher revenues in the fourth quarter. The decrease was primarily due to lower expenses related to enterprise resource planning implementation and decreased costs related to the management transition.

Net loss was $4.9 million or $0.15 per diluted share up from a net loss of $8.8 million or $0.29 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2021.

The fourth quarter 2022 net loss included $1.2 million ($0.03 diluted earnings per share) of non-recurring items. Fourth quarter 2022 adjusted net loss was $3.7 million ($0.12 diluted loss per share). (Please see page 9 of this release for an explanation of adjusted net loss, adjusted earnings per share and a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measure).

EBITDA was $2.2 million, representing a 1.1% EBITDA margin, as compared to negative EBITDA of $1.9 million, or a (1.1)% EBITDA margin in the fourth quarter last year. Adjusted for non-recurring items, EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $3.2 million, representing a 1.6% adjusted EBITDA margin, as compared to adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2021 of $0.8 million, representing a 0.5% adjusted EBITDA margin. (Please see page 10 of this release for an explanation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measure).

Backlog

Total backlog at December 31, 2022 was $448.8 million, compared to $548.6 million at September 30, 2022 and $590.0 million at December 31, 2021. Backlog for the Marine segment was $216.7 million, compared to $280.2 million at September 30, 2022 and $376.9 million at December 31, 2021. Backlog for the Concrete segment was $232.1 million, compared to $268.4 million at September 30, 2022 and $213.1 million at December 31, 2021.

Recent Contract Wins

Subsequent to the end of the year, Orion announced the award of additional contracts not reflected in December 31, 2022 backlog. These additional contract awards totaling over $582 million will be performed in 2023 and future years.

The United States Navy has awarded a $2.8 billion contract to the Dragados/Hawaiian Dredging/Orion Joint Venture to complete the construction of a dry dock at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard on the island of Oahu, Hawaii. Orion’s portion of work totals $448 million, and the project is expected to be completed by September 2027. This contract is part of the United States Navy’s Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program, a critical investment in increasing capacity and modernizing our nation’s shipyards to accommodate larger surface ships and Virginia-class submarines. In accordance with the Navy’s mandate for the project, the work will be undertaken with consideration of how it impacts the environment, natural and cultural resources, and water and air quality.

Balance Sheet Update

As of December 31, 2022, current assets were $220.3 million, including cash and cash equivalents of $3.8 million. Total debt outstanding was $35.7 million.

Credit Facility

The Company is in productive discussions to secure a new credit facility, the proceeds of which will be used for general corporate purposes and to retire our existing credit facility which matures on July 31, 2023. As of the date of this press release, these discussions are progressing. In the event the Company has not secured a new credit facility by the deadline for filing its 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K on March 16, 2023, that annual report will include a going concern comment, and the Company has obtained a consent from its existing lenders for this.

Asset Sales

The Company’s signed agreement for the sale-leaseback of its Port Lavaca did not close and it is currently in discussions with a new buyer. Discussions for the sale of our East and West Jones property are progressing.

Conference Call Details

Orion Group Holdings will host a conference call to discuss results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time/9:00 a.m. Central Time on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. To participate, please dial (800) 715-9871 and ask for the Orion Group Holdings Conference Call. A live audio webcast of the call will also be available on the Investor Relations section of Orion’s website at https://www.oriongroupholdingsinc.com/investor/ and will be archived for replay.

About Orion Group Holdings

Orion Group Holdings, Inc., a leading specialty construction company serving the infrastructure, industrial and building sectors, provides services both on and off the water in the continental United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada and the Caribbean Basin through its marine segment and its concrete segment. The Company’s marine segment provides construction and dredging services relating to marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design, and specialty services. Its concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including place and finish, site prep, layout, forming, and rebar placement for large commercial, structural and other associated business areas. The Company is headquartered in Houston, Texas with regional offices throughout its operating areas. https://www.oriongroupholdingsinc.com.

Backlog Definition

Backlog consists of projects under contract that have either (a) not been started, or (b) are in progress but are not yet complete. The Company cannot guarantee that the revenue implied by its backlog will be realized, or, if realized, will result in earnings. Backlog can fluctuate from period to period due to the timing and execution of contracts. The typical duration of the Company’s projects ranges from three to nine months on shorter projects to multiple years on larger projects. The Company's backlog at any point in time includes both revenue it expects to realize during the next twelve-month period as well as revenue it expects to realize in future years.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes the financial measures “adjusted net income/loss,” “adjusted earnings/loss per share,” “EBITDA,” "Adjusted EBITDA" and “Adjusted EBITDA margin." These measurements are “non-GAAP financial measures” under rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Regulation G. The non-GAAP financial information may be determined or calculated differently by other companies. By reporting such non-GAAP financial information, the Company does not intend to give such information greater prominence than comparable GAAP financial information. Investors are urged to consider these non-GAAP measures in addition to and not in substitute for measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted net income/loss and adjusted earnings/loss per share are not an alternative to net income/loss or earnings/loss per share. Adjusted net income/loss and adjusted earnings/loss per share exclude certain items that management believes impairs a meaningful comparison of operating results. The Company believes these adjusted financial measures are a useful adjunct to earnings/loss calculated in accordance with GAAP because management uses adjusted net income/loss available to common stockholders to evaluate the Company's operational trends and performance relative to other companies. Generally, items excluded, are one-time items or items whose timing or amount cannot be reasonably estimated. Accordingly, any guidance provided by the Company generally excludes information regarding these types of items.

Orion Group Holdings defines EBITDA as net income/loss before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by adjusting EBITDA for certain items that management believes impairs a meaningful comparison of operating results. Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA for the period by contract revenues for the period. The GAAP financial measure that is most directly comparable to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is net income, while the GAAP financial measure that is most directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDA margin is operating margin, which represents operating income divided by contract revenues. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are used internally to evaluate current operating expense, operating efficiency, and operating profitability on a variable cost basis, by excluding the depreciation and amortization expenses, primarily related to capital expenditures and acquisitions, and net interest and tax expenses. Additionally, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provide useful information regarding the Company's ability to meet future debt service and working capital requirements while providing an overall evaluation of the Company's financial condition. In addition, EBITDA is used internally for incentive compensation purposes. The Company includes EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin to provide transparency to investors as they are commonly used by investors and others in assessing performance. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin have certain limitations as analytical tools and should not be used as a substitute for operating margin, net income, cash flows, or other data prepared in accordance with GAAP, or as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity.

The matters discussed in this press release may constitute or include projections or other forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, of which provisions the Company is availing itself. Certain forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as 'believes', 'expects', 'may', 'will', 'could', 'should', 'seeks', 'approximately', 'intends', 'plans', 'estimates', or 'anticipates', or the negative thereof or other comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, intentions, estimates, forecasts, outlook, assumptions, or goals. In particular, statements regarding future operations or results, including those set forth in this press release, and any other statement, express or implied, concerning future operating results or the future generation of or ability to generate revenues, income, net income, gross profit, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, or cash flow, including to service debt, and including any estimates, forecasts or assumptions regarding future revenues or revenue growth, and our ability to negotiate and obtain the refinancing of our credit facility, the terms, restrictions, and covenants of our refinancing, and the timing of such refinancing, are forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements also include project award announcements, estimated project start dates, anticipated revenues, and contract options which may or may not be awarded in the future. Forward looking statements involve risks, including those associated with the Company's fixed price contracts that impacts profits, unforeseen productivity delays that may alter the final profitability of the contract, cancellation of the contract by the customer for unforeseen reasons, delays or decreases in funding by the customer, levels and predictability of government funding or other governmental budgetary constraints, the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and any potential contract options which may or may not be awarded in the future, and are at the sole discretion of award by the customer. Past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future results. In light of these and other uncertainties, the inclusion of forward-looking statements in this press release should not be regarded as a representation by the Company that the Company's plans, estimates, forecasts, goals, intentions, or objectives will be achieved or realized. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update information contained in this press release whether as a result of new developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Please refer to the Company's 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed on March 7, 2022, which is available on its website at www.oriongroupholdingsinc.com or at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov , and the Company’s 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K to be filed and made available by March 16, 2023, for additional and more detailed discussion of risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations, estimates or forecasts.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Statements of Operations

(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Information)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Contract revenues 196,195 162,269 748,322 601,360 Costs of contract revenues 186,032 155,636 697,580 560,393 Gross profit 10,163 6,633 50,742 40,967 Selling, general and administrative expenses 13,720 16,103 62,503 60,181 Amortization of intangible assets 310 380 1,239 1,521 Gain on disposal of assets, net (409 ) (1,655 ) (4,970 ) (11,418 ) Operating loss (3,458 ) (8,195 ) (8,030 ) (9,317 ) Other (expense) income: Other income 52 40 199 199 Interest income 33 63 104 136 Interest expense (1,543 ) (570 ) (4,456 ) (5,076 ) Other expense, net (1,458 ) (467 ) (4,153 ) (4,741 ) Loss before income taxes (4,916 ) (8,662 ) (12,183 ) (14,058 ) Income tax expense 33 161 429 502 Net loss $ (4,949 ) $ (8,823 ) $ (12,612 ) $ (14,560 ) Basic loss per share $ (0.15 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (0.40 ) $ (0.47 ) Diluted loss per share $ (0.15 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (0.40 ) $ (0.47 ) Shares used to compute loss per share: Basic 32,060,822 30,930,000 31,402,328 30,763,527 Diluted 32,060,822 30,930,000 31,402,328 30,763,527

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Selected Results of Operations

(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Information)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended December 31, 2022 2021 Amount Percent Amount Percent (dollar amounts in thousands) Contract revenues Marine segment Public sector $ 73,006 75.8 % $ 42,720 58.5 % Private sector 23,310 24.2 % 30,368 41.5 % Marine segment total $ 96,316 100.0 % $ 73,088 100.0 % Concrete segment Public sector $ 7,216 7.2 % $ 1,365 1.5 % Private sector 92,663 92.8 % 87,816 98.5 % Concrete segment total $ 99,879 100.0 % $ 89,181 100.0 % Total $ 196,195 $ 162,269 Operating income (loss) Marine segment $ 234 0.2 % $ (729 ) (1.0 ) % Concrete segment (3,692 ) (3.7 ) % (7,466 ) (8.4 ) % Total $ (3,458 ) $ (8,195 ) Twelve months ended December 31, 2022 2021 Amount Percent Amount Percent (dollar amounts in thousands) Contract revenues Marine segment Public sector $ 237,363 70.0 % $ 164,636 62.4 % Private sector 101,850 30.0 % 99,279 37.6 % Marine segment total $ 339,213 100.0 % $ 263,915 100.0 % Concrete segment Public sector $ 30,284 7.4 % $ 14,945 4.4 % Private sector 378,825 92.6 % 322,500 95.6 % Concrete segment total $ 409,109 100.0 % $ 337,445 100.0 % Total $ 748,322 $ 601,360 Operating income (loss) Marine segment $ 9,787 2.9 % $ 5,760 2.2 % Concrete segment (17,817 ) (4.4 ) % (15,077 ) (4.5 ) % Total $ (8,030 ) $ (9,317 )

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

(In thousands except per share information)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net loss $ (4,949 ) $ (8,823 ) $ (12,612 ) $ (14,560 ) One-time charges and the tax effects: ERP implementation 308 2,103 1,867 4,925 Professional fees related to management transition — — 1,118 — Severance 4 96 948 96 Costs related to debt extinguishment — — — 2,062 Net loss (gain) on Tampa property sale — 234 — (6,435 ) Tax rate applied to one-time charges (1) (265 ) (560 ) (544 ) (149 ) Total one-time charges and the tax effects 47 1,873 3,389 499 Federal and state tax valuation allowances 1,158 1,635 2,114 3,294 Adjusted net loss $ (3,744 ) $ (5,315 ) $ (7,109 ) $ (10,767 ) Adjusted EPS $ (0.12 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.35 )





(1) Items are taxed discretely using the Company's effective tax rate which differs from the Company’s statutory federal rate primarily due to state income taxes and the non-deductibility of other permanent items.





Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Reconciliations

(In Thousands, Except Margin Data)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended Year ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net loss $ (4,949 ) $ (8,823 ) $ (12,612 ) $ (14,560 ) Income tax expense 33 161 429 502 Interest expense, net 1,510 507 4,352 4,940 Depreciation and amortization 5,631 6,290 24,057 25,430 EBITDA (1) 2,225 (1,865 ) 16,226 16,312 Stock-based compensation 639 247 2,754 2,401 ERP implementation 308 2,103 1,867 4,925 Professional fees related to management transition — — 1,118 — Severance 4 96 948 96 Net loss (gain) on Tampa property sale — 234 — (6,435 ) Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 3,176 $ 815 $ 22,913 $ 17,299 Operating income margin (1.8 ) % (5.1 ) % (0.9 ) % (1.4 ) % Impact of depreciation and amortization 2.9 % 3.9 % 3.2 % 4.2 % Impact of stock-based compensation 0.3 % 0.2 % 0.4 % 0.4 % Impact of ERP implementation 0.2 % 1.3 % 0.2 % 0.8 % Impact of professional fees related to management transition — % — % 0.1 % — % Impact of severance — % 0.1 % 0.1 % — % Impact of net loss (gain) on Tampa property sale — % 0.1 % — % (1.1 ) % Adjusted EBITDA margin(2) 1.6 % 0.5 % 3.1 % 2.9 %





(1) EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that represents EBITDA adjusted for stock-based compensation, ERP implementation, professional fees related to management transition and severance. Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by contract revenues.





Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Reconciliations by Segment

(In Thousands, Except Margin Data)

(Unaudited)

Marine Concrete Three months ended Three months ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating income (loss) (1) 234 (729 ) (3,692 ) (7,466 ) Other income 52 40 — — Depreciation and amortization 3,841 4,375 1,790 1,915 EBITDA (2) 4,127 3,686 (1,902 ) (5,551 ) Stock-based compensation 636 227 3 20 ERP implementation 160 935 148 1,168 Severance 4 80 — 16 Net loss on Tampa property sale — 234 — — Adjusted EBITDA(3) $ 4,927 $ 5,162 $ (1,751 ) $ (4,347 ) Operating income margin 0.1 % (1.0 ) % (3.7 ) % (8.4 ) % Impact of other income 0.1 % 0.1 % — % — % Impact of depreciation and amortization 4.0 % 6.0 % 1.8 % 2.2 % Impact of stock-based compensation 0.7 % 0.3 % — % — % Impact of ERP implementation 0.2 % 1.3 % 0.1 % 1.3 % Impact of severance — % 0.1 % — % — % Impact of net loss on Tampa property sale — % 0.3 % — % — % Adjusted EBITDA margin (3) 5.1 % 7.1 % (1.8 ) % (4.9 ) % Marine Concrete Year ended Year ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating income (loss) (1) 9,787 5,760 (17,817 ) (15,077 ) Other income 199 199 — — Depreciation and amortization 16,592 17,287 7,465 8,143 EBITDA (2) 26,578 23,246 (10,352 ) (6,934 ) Stock-based compensation 2,671 2,306 83 95 ERP implementation 846 2,161 1,021 2,764 Professional fees related to management transition 494 — 624 — Severance 948 80 — 16 Net gain on Tampa property sale — (6,435 ) — — Adjusted EBITDA(3) $ 31,537 $ 21,358 $ (8,624 ) $ (4,059 ) Operating income margin 3.0 % 2.2 % (4.2 ) % (4.5 ) % Impact of other income — % — % — % — % Impact of depreciation and amortization 4.9 % 6.6 % 1.8 % 2.4 % Impact of stock-based compensation 0.8 % 0.9 % — % 0.1 % Impact of ERP implementation 0.2 % 0.8 % 0.1 % 0.8 % Impact of professional fees related to management transition 0.1 % — % 0.2 % — % Impact of severance 0.3 % — % — % — % Impact of net gain on Tampa property sale — % (2.4 ) % — % — % Adjusted EBITDA margin (3) 9.3 % 8.1 % (2.1 ) % (1.2 ) %





(1) EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.



(2) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that represents EBITDA adjusted for stock-based compensation, ERP implementation, professional fees related to management transition and severance. Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by contract revenues.





Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Statements of Cash Flows Summarized

(In Thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended Year ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net loss $ (4,949 ) $ (8,823 ) $ (12,612 ) $ (14,560 ) Adjustments to remove non-cash and non-operating items 7,249 5,988 27,413 22,726 Cash flow from net income after adjusting for non-cash and non-operating items 2,300 (2,835 ) 14,801 8,166 Change in operating assets and liabilities (working capital) (1,836 ) (1,336 ) (5,236 ) (8,097 ) Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities $ 464 $ (4,171 ) $ 9,565 $ 69 Cash flows (used in) provided by investing activities $ (3,549 ) $ (3,860 ) $ (9,704 ) $ 10,629 Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities $ 4,132 $ 19,431 $ (8,370 ) $ 6 Capital expenditures (included in investing activities above) $ (3,957 ) $ (5,381 ) $ (14,584 ) $ (16,975 )

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Statements of Cash Flows

(In Thousands)

(Unaudited)

Year ended December 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (12,612 ) $ (14,560 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 20,915 22,608 Amortization of ROU operating leases 4,813 5,102 Amortization of ROU finance leases 3,142 2,822 Write-off of debt issuance costs upon debt modification — 790 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 424 430 Deferred income taxes 13 (9 ) Stock-based compensation 2,754 2,401 Gain on disposal of assets, net (4,970 ) (11,418 ) Allowance for credit losses 322 — Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (28,660 ) 4,703 Income tax receivable 3 14 Inventory (1,485 ) 371 Prepaid expenses and other 1,645 143 Contract assets (15,374 ) 3,742 Accounts payable 39,370 589 Accrued liabilities (6,630 ) (6,544 ) Operating lease liabilities (4,748 ) (4,940 ) Income tax payable (79 ) (38 ) Contract liabilities 10,722 (6,137 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 9,565 69 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 4,880 27,164 Purchase of property and equipment (14,584 ) (16,975 ) Insurance claim proceeds related to property and equipment — 440 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (9,704 ) 10,629 Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings on credit 24,000 53,000 Payments made on borrowings on credit (28,274 ) (49,120 ) Loan costs from Credit Facility (664 ) — Payments of finance lease liabilities (2,992 ) (3,035 ) Payments related to tax withholding for share-based compensation (440 ) (949 ) Exercise of stock options — 110 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (8,370 ) 6 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (8,509 ) 10,704 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 12,293 1,589 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 3,784 $ 12,293

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Balance Sheets

(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Information)

December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,784 12,293 Accounts receivable: Trade, net of allowance for credit losses of $606 and $323, respectively 106,758 88,173 Retainage 50,873 41,379 Income taxes receivable 402 405 Other current 3,526 17,585 Inventory 2,862 1,428 Contract assets 43,903 28,529 Prepaid expenses and other 8,229 8,142 Total current assets 220,337 197,934 Property and equipment, net of depreciation 100,977 106,654 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net of amortization 14,978 14,686 Financing lease right-of-use assets, net of amortization 15,839 14,561 Inventory, non-current 5,469 5,418 Intangible assets, net of amortization 7,317 8,556 Deferred income tax asset 70 41 Other non-current 2,168 3,900 Total assets $ 367,155 $ 351,750 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Current debt, net of issuance costs $ 34,956 $ 39,141 Accounts payable: Trade 87,605 48,217 Retainage 1,198 923 Accrued liabilities 18,466 38,594 Income taxes payable 522 601 Contract liabilities 37,720 26,998 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 4,738 3,857 Current portion of financing lease liabilities 4,031 3,406 Total current liabilities 189,236 161,737 Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs 716 259 Operating lease liabilities 11,018 11,637 Financing lease liabilities 11,102 10,908 Other long-term liabilities 17,072 18,942 Deferred income tax liability 211 169 Total liabilities 229,355 203,652 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock -- $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 authorized, none issued — — Common stock -- $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 authorized, 32,770,550 and 31,712,457 issued; 32,059,319 and 31,001,226 outstanding at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 328 317 Treasury stock, 711,231 shares, at cost, as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively (6,540 ) (6,540 ) Additional paid-in capital 188,184 185,881 Retained loss (44,172 ) (31,560 ) Total stockholders’ equity 137,800 148,098 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 367,155 $ 351,750



