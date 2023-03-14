Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,563 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 384,238 in the last 365 days.

Tempest to Present New Translational and Preclinical Data at the 2023 AACR Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- BRISBANE, Calif., March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TPST), a clinical-stage oncology company developing first-in-class1 therapeutics that combine both targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms, today announced that two abstracts have been accepted for poster presentation at the 2023 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting taking place April 14-19, 2023 in Orlando, FL. The presentations will highlight biomarker data from the Phase 1 trial of TPST-1120, an oral selective PPAR⍺ antagonist and preclinical data from TREX1 inhibitor, a tumor-selective STING pathway activator.

Poster presentation details:

Title: Lipid and immune-based biomarkers associated with clinical response to TPST-1120: A small molecule antagonist of peroxisome-proliferator activated receptor-alpha
   
Session Category: Clinical Research Excluding Trials
Session Title: Biomarkers of Therapeutic Benefit 2
Session Date & Time: Monday, April 17, 2023 9:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. ET
Location: Poster Section 39
Abstract Number: 2130
   
Title: Generation of novel potent human TREX1 inhibitors facilitated by crystallography
   
Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics
Session Title: Novel Antitumor Agents 3
Session Date & Time: Monday, April 17, 2023 9:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. ET
Location: Poster Section 17
Abstract Number: 1636

___________________________

1 If approved by the FDA

Abstracts are available for viewing via the AACR Online Itinerary Planner located here, https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/10828.

About Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics is a clinical-stage oncology company advancing small molecules that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms with the potential to treat a wide range of tumors. The company has a diverse portfolio of novel programs ranging from early research to investigation in a randomized global study in first-line cancer patients. The company’s two novel clinical programs TPST-1120 and TPST-1495, target of PPARα and EP2/EP4, respectively, are advancing through trials designed to study the agents as monotherapies and in combination with other approved agents. Tempest is also developing an orally available inhibitor of TREX1, a target that controls activation of the cGAS/STING pathway. Tempest is headquartered in Brisbane, California. More information about Tempest can be found on the company’s website at www.tempesttx.com.

Investor Contacts:
Sylvia Wheeler
Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors
swheeler@wheelhouselsa.com

Aljanae Reynolds
Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors
areynolds@wheelhouselsa.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Tempest to Present New Translational and Preclinical Data at the 2023 AACR Annual Meeting

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more