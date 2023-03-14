23andMe Announces Presentation of Phase 1 Clinical Data for 23ME-00610, an Investigational Antibody Targeting CD200R1, at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2023

Data from the Phase 1 portion of the 23ME-00610 Phase 1/2a study, including safety, pharmacokinetics, and the recommended Phase 2a dose to be presented

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 23andMe Holding Co. (Nasdaq: ME) (23andMe) announced that clinical data from the Phase 1 portion of the Phase 1/2a study of 23ME-00610 has been selected for a poster presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting being held in Orlando, Florida, April 14-19, 2023.



The poster presentation will provide data on the safety and tolerability of 23ME-00610, an investigational antibody targeting CD200R1 in patients with advanced solid malignancies, and the rationale for the dose selected for the Phase 2a portion of the study. Additional data on the pharmacodynamics and pharmacokinetics of 23ME-00610 will also be presented. The abstract is embargoed by AACR until April 14, 2023, 12:00 PM ET.

Poster Presentation Details:

Poster Title: First-in-class anti-CD200R1 antibody 23ME-00610 in patients with advanced solid malignancies: Phase 1 results

Session Title: First-in-Human Phase I Clinical Trials 2

Session Date and Time: Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM ET

Location: Poster Section 45

Poster Board Number: 6

Abstract Presentation Number: CT174

23andMe, a leading human genetics and biopharmaceutical company with a mission to help people access, understand, and benefit from the human genome, recently announced the first patient dosed in the Phase 2a portion of the 23ME-00610 study. The expansion portion of the study will evaluate the anti-cancer activity of 23ME-00610 in specific tumor indications, and will further characterize the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic profile of 23ME-00610.

About 23ME-00610

23ME-00610 is a high-affinity, fully humanized monoclonal antibody that is designed to bind to CD200R1 and prevent the interaction of CD200R1 with CD200. The CD200–CD200R1 axis is an immunological checkpoint that plays a pivotal role in maintenance of immune tolerance. CD200R1 is an inhibitory receptor expressed on T cells and myeloid cells while CD200, the ligand for CD200R1, is highly expressed on certain tumors. Binding of tumor associated CD200 to CD200R1 leads to immune suppression and decreased immune cell killing of cancer cells. Preclinical data indicate that this mechanism has the potential to restore the ability for both T-cells and myeloid cells to kill cancer cells.

The Phase 1/2a study is an open-label study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and clinical activity of 23ME-00610 in patients with advanced solid malignancies who have progressed on all available standard therapies. Clinical trials registry (clinicaltrials.gov): NCT05199272.

