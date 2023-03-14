Submit Release
Araris Biotech AG to Present Preclinical Data at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2023

/EIN News/ -- ZURICH, Switzerland, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Araris Biotech AG, a company pioneering a proprietary antibody-drug conjugate (ADC)-linker technology, today announced it will be presenting two late-breaking abstracts during the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting to be held April 14-19, 2023 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

Details on the poster presentations are below.

Presentation Details:
Poster 1:
Abstract title: Novel peptide linker-based Nectin-4 targeting ADC shows improved tolerability with long-lasting anti-tumor efficacy at low doses
Poster number: 12, Section 36
Abstract Presentation number: LB219

Session title: Late-Breaking Research: Immunology 2
Session date/time: Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET

Poster 2:
Abstract title: Inducing significant and efficient tumor growth inhibition vs. trastuzumab deruxtecan with low drug-load Topoisomerase 1 inhibitor ADC using novel peptide linkers for payload conjugation
Poster number: 14, Section 36
Abstract Presentation number: LB221

Session title: Late-Breaking Research: Immunology 2
Session date/time: Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET

About Araris Biotech AG

Araris Biotech AG is pioneering the development of its novel antibody-drug conjugate (ADC)-linker technology to enable efficient and precise production of ADCs. Its linker platform enables the attachment of any drug payload to ‘off the shelf’ antibodies, without the need for prior antibody engineering. The resulting ADCs have shown very high activity at low doses and an improved therapeutic index compared to FDA-approved ADCs. Araris is a spin-off company from the Paul Scherrer Institute (PSI) and ETH Zurich.

For more information, please visit www.ararisbiotech.com or follow Araris on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Corporate Contact:
Philipp Spycher, Ph.D.
Chief Executive Officer
info@ararisbiotech.com
www.ararisbiotech.com 

Media Contact:
Veronica Eames
LifeSci Communications, LLC
veames@lifescicomms.com
646-970-4682


