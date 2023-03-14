/EIN News/ -- Immunocore to present four posters at AACR Annual Meeting 2023

Updated three-year overall survival data for tebentafusp-tebn in previously treated metastatic uveal melanoma

Phase 3 data showing early ctDNA reduction on tebentafusp-tebn associated with better overall survival in previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma

(OXFORDSHIRE, England & CONSHOHOCKEN, Penn. & ROCKVILLE, Md., US, 14 March 2023) Immunocore Holdings plc (Nasdaq: IMCR) (“Immunocore” or the “Company”) , a commercial-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a novel class of T cell receptor (TCR) bispecific immunotherapies designed to treat a broad range of diseases, including cancer, autoimmune and infectious diseases, will present four posters at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2023 commencing on 14 April 2023.

Poster d etails

Title: Early ctDNA reduction is associated with better overall survival in the Ph 3 trial of tebentafusp in previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma

Presenting a uthor: Ryan Sullivan

Ryan Sullivan Session: Liquid Biopsies: Circulating Nucleic Acid and Circulating Tumor Cells 1

Liquid Biopsies: Circulating Nucleic Acid and Circulating Tumor Cells 1 Date & time: 16 April 2023, 13:30-17:00 (ET)





Title: Melanoma patients with high and low target-expression can benefit from TCR-CD3 bispecifics through direct and indirect mechanisms of tumor control

Presenting a uthor: Esra Güç

Esra Güç Session: Combination Immunotherapies 2

Combination Immunotherapies 2 Date & time: 17 April 2023, 13:30-17:00 (ET)





Title: Long-term survival follow-up of tebentafusp in previously treated metastatic uveal melanoma (mUM)

Presenting a uthor: Joe Sacco

Joe Sacco Session: Phase II Clinical Trials 2

Phase II Clinical Trials 2 Date & time: 18 April 2023, 09:00-12:30 (ET)





Title: Evidence of tumor response in orbital lesions treated with tebentafusp in metastatic uveal melanoma patients



Presenting a uthor: Marcus Butler

Marcus Butler Session: Late breaking research: clinical research 1/ Endocrinology

Late breaking research: clinical research 1/ Endocrinology Date & time: 17 April 2023, 13:30-17:00 (ET)





###

About Immunocore

Immunocore is a commercial-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a novel class of TCR bispecific immunotherapies called ImmTAX – Immune mobilizing monoclonal TCRs Against X disease – designed to treat a broad range of diseases, including cancer, autoimmune, and infectious disease. Leveraging its proprietary, flexible, off-the-shelf ImmTAX platform, Immunocore is developing a deep pipeline in multiple therapeutic areas, including five clinical stage programs in oncology and infectious disease, advanced pre-clinical programs in autoimmune disease and multiple earlier pre-clinical programs. The Company’s most advanced oncology TCR therapeutic, KIMMTRAK has been approved for the treatment of HLA-A*02:01-positive adult patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma in the United States, European Union, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

About ImmTAC® molecules for cancer

Immunocore’s proprietary T cell receptor (TCR) technology generates a novel class of bispecific biologics called ImmTAC (Immune mobilizing monoclonal TCRs Against Cancer) molecules that are designed to redirect the immune system to recognize and kill cancerous cells. ImmTAC molecules are soluble TCRs engineered to recognize intracellular cancer antigens with ultra-high affinity and selectively kill these cancer cells via an anti-CD3 immune-activating effector function. Based on the demonstrated mechanism of T cell infiltration into human tumors, the ImmTAC mechanism of action holds the potential to treat hematologic and solid tumors, regardless of mutational burden or immune infiltration, including immune “cold” low mutation rate tumors.

About KIMMTRAK®

KIMMTRAK is a novel bispecific protein comprised of a soluble T cell receptor fused to an anti-CD3 immune-effector function. KIMMTRAK specifically targets gp100, a lineage antigen expressed in melanocytes and melanoma. This is the first molecule developed using Immunocore’s ImmTAC technology platform designed to redirect and activate T cells to recognise and kill tumour cells. KIMMTRAK has been approved for the treatment of HLA-A*02:01-positive adult patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma in the United States, European Union, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

