Mountain Peaks Family Practice Provides Comprehensive and Personalized Medical Care to Utah and Wasatch Counties

OREM, UTAH, USA, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mountain Peaks Family Practice is a healthcare center located in Orem, Utah, serving patients from Utah and Wasatch counties. The center offers a wide range of services, from routine check-ups and preventive care to acute care and management of chronic illnesses. The practice is equipped with the tools and staff needed to perform many diagnostic tests and lab work on-site.

Operating a successful medical practice requires careful planning and management. According to the Medical Group Management Association, operating costs for medical practices have risen by 10% in recent years (source: https://www.mgma.com/data/data-stories/cost-survey-for-single-specialty-practices-2021). Mountain Peaks Family Practice recognizes the challenges of running a medical practice in today's economy and focuses on providing patient-centered care and investing in its staff.

Dr. Robert Durrans, the practice's founding physician, explains, "We believe that by focusing on the patient's needs and providing compassionate care, we can make a positive impact on our community."

The practice has a team of skilled and experienced healthcare professionals, including nurse practitioners and capable support staff. Each medical professional brings their unique expertise to the practice, allowing for a comprehensive approach to patient care. The administrative team also plays a vital role in ensuring that the practice runs smoothly, handling billing, insurance, and other administrative tasks. Dr. Durrans notes, "We have an exceptional team of medical professionals and support staff who are committed to providing the best possible care to our patients."

Mountain Peaks Family Practice is committed to providing personalized care to each patient. The medical staff takes the time to listen to patients' concerns and develop a tailored treatment plan that meets their individual needs. The practice also places a strong emphasis on preventive care and wellness, helping patients to lead healthier lives. Dr. Durrans adds, "We believe that proactive healthcare is essential to preventing illnesses and maintaining good health. That's why we offer a range of preventive care services to our patients."

In addition to its patient-centered approach, Mountain Peaks Family Practice also offers same-day appointments, a rarity in the healthcare industry. Patients often struggle to get an appointment with their primary care physician, which can result in delayed treatment and a decline in health. By offering same-day appointments, Mountain Peaks Family Practice provides convenience and peace of mind to patients, ensuring that they receive timely medical care.

According to the United States Census Bureau, the population of Utah County in 2020 was 636,235, while the population of Wasatch County was 34,267 (source: https://www.census.gov/quickfacts/utahcountyutahwasatchcountyutah). A survey conducted by the Physicians Foundation found that 81% of physicians feel overextended or at capacity, citing administrative tasks and electronic health records as major sources of stress (source: https://physiciansfoundation.org/research-insights/the-physicians-foundation-2018-physician-survey/). Based on these statistics, patients who visit Mountain Peaks Family Practice continue to be impressed by the high level of care they receive. The practice has received positive reviews from patients, who appreciate the friendly and approachable staff, as well as the comprehensive and personalized care they receive.

Patient quotes include:

- "The staff is friendly, welcoming, and genuinely cares about my health."

- "I appreciate the time and attention given to me during my visits. I never feel rushed, and all of my concerns are addressed."

- "I was able to get a same-day appointment, which was a relief. It's so hard to get an appointment at other doctor's offices."

Mountain Peaks Family Practice has managed to remain successful by prioritizing patient care and investing in its staff. The practice is committed to providing high-quality medical care to patients from Utah and Wasatch counties, helping them to lead healthier and happier lives. Dr. Durrans concludes, "Our goal is to make a positive impact on our community by providing the best possible care to our patients. We are honored to be a trusted healthcare provider for so many families in Utah and Wasatch counties."

Mountain Peaks Family Practice has been servicing Utah Valley patients for many years. Since our beginnings, we have grown to be an amazing family practice today. We offer a variety of services to ensure that you and your family are properly cared for. Our services span all ages and a wide range of medical needs. We are the simple solution for families.

We understand the importance of having a team of professionally trained doctors, nurses, and staff to care for you and your family. Learn more about our personable and professional team members who look forward to assisting you with all of your healthcare needs.

